Jacob Elordi's true crime thriller is now available to watch on Sky Cinema

If you're in need of a Jacob Elordi fix as you wait for his next movie, his true crime thriller is now available to watch on Sky Cinema.

He Went That Way was released digitally earlier this year and is loosely based on real-life events involving serial killer Larry Lee Ranes.

Elordi plays 19-year-old serial killer Bobby who is picked up by celebrity animal handler Jim (Zachary Quinto) – based on Dave Pitts, the sole survivor of Ranes' killing spree in 1972 – on a desolate stretch of Route 66.

If that sounds like something you want to see, He Went That Way is available to watch right now on Sky Cinema. You can also watch it on streaming service NOW if you have a Cinema membership.

Sky Cinema has also confirmed the full list of September premieres which include Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, One Life and Blood for Dust, as well as Sky original movie Hounds of War.

Elordi's new movie On Swift Horses will premiere next week at Toronto International Film Festival, in which he stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter.

He Went That Way is now available to watch on Sky Cinema.

