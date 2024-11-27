Jacob Rees-Mogg says he and wife Helena are just like Tyson and Paris Fury

The former Tory MP has been watching At Home with The Furys and said 'I thought Mrs Fury was wonderful'.

Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg compares his reality show to At Home with The Furys

What did you miss?

Jacob Rees-Mogg has compared himself and his wife Lady Helena to Tyson and Paris Fury in their reality TV shows, claiming he is "an old grump" like the boxer.

The controversial former Tory MP and his family are set to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series, Meet The Rees-Moggs, and told This Morning that Helena was the star of the show, just like he thought Paris Fury was after watching At Home with The Furys.

He also admitted to feeling nervous about how his family would be perceived in the Discovery+ series but said that he didn't worry about what his former constituents might think.

What, how and why?

Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks he and his wife are just like the Furys. (ITV screengrab)

Jacob Rees-Mogg and his wife Lady Helena have revealed the surprising preparation they did for their reality TV series – watching At Home with The Furys, adding that they saw plenty of similarities between themselves and Tyson and Paris Fury.

The former Conservative MP for North East Somerset, who was a leading figure in the Brexit campaign, lost his seat at the 2024 general election but pressed ahead with filming fly-on-the-wall documentary Meet the Rees-Moggs.

Speaking to This Morning about preparing for the show, he said: "We watched The Furys in the summer...I thought - and this is what's happening with this programme - I thought Mrs Fury was wonderful and I think Helena comes out of this wonderfully.

Read more:

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lady Helena star in Meet the Rees-Moggs. (Discovery)

"Mr Fury and I are the sort of old grumps in the background. I don't mind that. But I think Helena and Mrs Fury are great stars in all of this."

However, Helena added of Paris: "She's much, much hotter than me."

Rees-Mogg admitted that he "thought it was a spoof" when he was first contacted by TV producers about the series, while Helena said: "I think it would be fair to say that I had reservations."

The couple's children also feature in the series, filmed at their Somerset mansion, and Rees-Mogg said: "We certainly thought about social media, what their friends would think, school and that sort of thing."

Paris and Tyson Fury have featured in their own docuseries. (Getty Images)

But asked whether he had stopped to think about what his constituents' feelings would be about the series as he was still an MP when first approached, he said: "No, I don't think constituents would have minded one way or another. When you are an MP, the people you represent recognise that you are a public figure and you find that in your constituency."

He added: "I was nervous about it because I recognised it was a risk and this type of TV can go badly wrong, but we seem to have survived."

Rees-Mogg also admitted that he would be keen to get back into politics away from his new reality TV career, saying: "I loved being in Parliament and I'm very tempted if anyone will have me to go back in."

What else has Jacob Rees-Mogg said about his reality TV series?

Helena Rees-Mogg and Jacob Rees-Mogg appear with their children in the series. (Getty Images for Discovery+)

At a screening ahead of Meet the Rees-Moggs' launch, the politician told PA Media of the show: "It came to me out of the blue. I got an email saying, ‘Will I be interested in doing this?’ And to be honest, I thought it was a spoof when I first got it. I thought ‘Who on earth would want to make a programme about the Rees-Mogg family?’

"And then my agent made inquiries, and we initially were talking about it being more political, because it was sometime before the election and so on, and then the election came, it evolved."

But he added: "I don’t think I’ll change many people’s minds. I think it is interesting to see what goes on behind the scenes with politicians, that if you’re a public figure you need to lead your life quite publicly. And I think it’s fair to let people see what’s going on.

"But I’d be astonished if arch Remainers suddenly think, ‘Oh my goodness, Brexit was a wonderful idea after all.'"

This Morning airs on ITV1 at 10am on weekdays.