Jacqueline Bisset Says She Feels 'Very Unsympathetic' Toward Women Who Spoke Up amid the #MeToo Movement

"It's important that women behave," the actress explained in a new interview

Actress Jacqueline Bisset says she feels "unsympathetic" toward women who spoke up against sexual harassment in Hollywood during the #MeToo movement.

In a new interview with Page Six, the 80-year-old actress said, "I understand as an idea, it’s important that men behave, but I do really think it’s important that women behave, too."

"I think how you dress, your subtext is very, very important," she continued. "It’s very dangerous and not to be played with."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jacqueline Bisset attends the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 3, 2025

The '70s star added that she feels "very unsympathetic to these stories, these #MeToo things," while noting, "You have to be very careful what you put out [there]."

PEOPLE reached out to a rep for Bisset but did not immediately receive a response.

The #MeToo movement took hold in 2017 after movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment spanning three decades. That year, Time gave its Person of the Year title to "the silence breakers" of the movement.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Alyssa Milano and Selma Blair, singer Taylor Swift and #MeToo founder and activist Tarana Burke were among those named by the magazine.

Bisset continued to tell Page Six that women "need to learn the word ‘no’ or the F-word or something and you have to do it and you can get through it without any problem."

Art Zelin/Getty Jacqueline Bisset in 1970

The Day for Night actress also claimed that she has never experienced any sexual harassment because she "was very determined not to have anything happen to me and I was completely devoted to that idea."

Bisset is the godmother of Angelina Jolie, who also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

In 2021, the British actress — known for her roles in Casino Royale, Class and Murder on the Orient Express — told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she was treated kindly by the people she's worked with and often felt protected by her male costars.

"I think I was quite soft. And I think people were nicer then, generally, and I was very polite," Bisset said at the time. "People said, 'You were like a little butterfly. You were so fragile.' I really did not have trouble with all the stories that people talked a lot about [with the #MeToo movement]."

She added, "I was also very determined not to have anything happen. I've worked with people who have got the reputation of being monsters, but they weren't."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Read the original article on People