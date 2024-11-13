New Jacques-Bizard bridge in Montreal's West Island is now ready for use

CBC
·1 min read
Artist's conception of the new Jacques-Bizard bridge, planned for 2023. (Submitted by the City of Montreal - image credit)
Artist's conception of the new Jacques-Bizard bridge, planned for 2023. (Submitted by the City of Montreal - image credit)

The new Jacques-Bizard bridge, which serves as the only way to get on and off Île Bizard, is now open to traffic.

Every day, about 30,000 drivers use the bridge.

In 2022, the City of Montreal awarded a $67.8-million contract to EBC Inc., to build the new bridge, which now has four traffic lanes instead of three.

The city says the new bridge has a two-way bike lane, larger sidewalks and a belvedere in the middle of the bridge.

"It's an important investment that will improve the mobility of residents in the borough for the next 100 years," the city said in a statement.

Artist's conception of the new Jacques-Bizard bridge, planned for 2023.
Artist's conception of the new Jacques-Bizard bridge, planned for 2023.

Artist's conception of the new Jacques-Bizard bridge, which was released to the public in 2021. (Submitted by the City of Montreal)

Although the new bridge is open, there's still work to be done.

The city says it still needs to revamp Denis-Benjamin-Viger park — which is located at one end of the bridge — between now and next summer.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge is open, but the one on the west side will remain closed until next summer. Until then, pedestrians can walk on the west side of the old bridge.

The old bridge is now completely closed to vehicular traffic.

