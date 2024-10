Longueuil police say drivers should avoid the Jacques-Cartier Bridge for now. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge, connecting Montreal's South Shore to downtown Montreal, is closed due to a protest, causing a major traffic headache for rush-hour drivers.

In a social media post on X, Longueuil police said it's not clear when the bridge will reopen and drivers should avoid the area.

In its post, police did not specify the nature of the protest.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.