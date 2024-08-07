Jacques Villeneuve and Johnny Herbert explain why no F1 teams want Mick Schumacher

Jacques Villeneuve believes no F1 team want to take a “risk” on Mick Schumacher with the German driver without a drive since he was released by Haas at the end of 2022.

Schumacher, 25, is currently competing for Alpine in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship, and employed as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

But, he recently told the media that his “ultimate goal is to be back in a Formula One car” but despite several seats up for grabs Villeneuve doesn’t think they will go to him.

“It doesn’t seem like any team wants Mick Schumacher to drive for them,” the 53-year-old told Instantcasino.com. “The push has been made by Mick and his team, but no one seems to be jumping to get him on their team.

“The problem is his years in F1 didn’t conclude in a positive way, he might be doing better and showing promise in the position he’s in, but the evidence is there for everyone to see.

“For teams, it’s worrisome, do they want to take the risk of hoping Mick is better than he was? It doesn’t look like it at the moment.”

Schumacher endured a point-less first season at Haas and managed just 12 points the following year and all of them were secured in just two races.

“If a team does employ Mick as an F1 driver, it’s because they want the Schumacher image and it’s in hope he’s better than he was at Haas,” added Villeneuve.

Johnny Herbert, who was the Benetton team-mate of Schumacher’s father Michael, was even more scathing, admitting that Mick was “not on anyone’s shopping list”.

There are currently four seats vacant for next season and with Mercedes yet to make a decision on who will replace Lewis Hamilton, Schumacher will hope that his current work with the team will give him a route back in to F1.