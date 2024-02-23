Advertisement

Jacy Sheldon scores 20 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State past Penn State 82-69

  • Ohio State's Celeste Taylor, right, drives to the basket against Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    1/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Ohio State's Celeste Taylor, right, drives to the basket against Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) scores against Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    2/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) scores against Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Cotie McMahon (32) goes up to shoot against Penn State's Kylie Lavelle (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    3/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Ohio State's Cotie McMahon (32) goes up to shoot against Penn State's Kylie Lavelle (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) and Cotie McMahon, right, pressure Penn State's Leilani Kapinus (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    4/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) and Cotie McMahon, right, pressure Penn State's Leilani Kapinus (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) watchers as teammate Cotie McMahon (32) scores on a layup against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    5/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) watchers as teammate Cotie McMahon (32) scores on a layup against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) defends against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    6/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) defends against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) defends against Ohio State's Celeste Taylor (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    7/7

    Ohio St Penn St Basketball

    Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) defends against Ohio State's Celeste Taylor (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State's Celeste Taylor, right, drives to the basket against Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) scores against Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon (32) goes up to shoot against Penn State's Kylie Lavelle (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) and Cotie McMahon, right, pressure Penn State's Leilani Kapinus (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Ohio State's Taylor Thierry (2) watchers as teammate Cotie McMahon (32) scores on a layup against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Chanaya Pinto (10) defends against Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Shay Ciezki (4) defends against Ohio State's Celeste Taylor (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
TRAVIS JOHNSON
·2 min read

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Cotie McMahon and Celeste Taylor added 16 apiece and No. 2 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 on Thursday night.

It was the 14th straight win for the Buckeyes (23-3, 14-1 Big Ten), who never trailed and led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Ashley Owusu scored 22 points and Ali Brigham and Leilani Kapinus added 10 apiece for the Lady Lions (16-11, 7-9), who lost their sixth in a row.

The Buckeyes got off to a fast start, and Penn State couldn't keep pace.

McMahon scored nine of Ohio State’s first 21 points, and Sheldon hit a jumper to put the Buckeyes up 21-4 with just 3:24 left in the first quarter.

They Lady Lions tried to chip away, but Ohio State was able to maintain its double-digit lead and was ahead 37-24 at halftime.

McMahon and Taylor combined for three 3s to start the third quarter, adding to Ohio State's lead and setting up the team's fourth straight win against Penn State.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes already clinched a top four seed and two byes in the Big Ten Tournament with their win over Nebraska a week ago. They forced 30 turnovers and had 15 steals in that one-sided affair. They kept forcing Penn State mistakes in this one and scored 30 points off 27 giveaways.

Penn State: The Lady Lions have played hard during their losing streak, but it’s clear they are hurting. Their last win came at Minnesota on Jan. 31, when they lost top 3-point shooter Tay Valladay for the season to a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Purdue on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball