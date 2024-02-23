Jacy Sheldon scores 20 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State past Penn State 82-69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Cotie McMahon and Celeste Taylor added 16 apiece and No. 2 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 on Thursday night.

It was the 14th straight win for the Buckeyes (23-3, 14-1 Big Ten), who never trailed and led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Ashley Owusu scored 22 points and Ali Brigham and Leilani Kapinus added 10 apiece for the Lady Lions (16-11, 7-9), who lost their sixth in a row.

The Buckeyes got off to a fast start, and Penn State couldn't keep pace.

McMahon scored nine of Ohio State’s first 21 points, and Sheldon hit a jumper to put the Buckeyes up 21-4 with just 3:24 left in the first quarter.

They Lady Lions tried to chip away, but Ohio State was able to maintain its double-digit lead and was ahead 37-24 at halftime.

McMahon and Taylor combined for three 3s to start the third quarter, adding to Ohio State's lead and setting up the team's fourth straight win against Penn State.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes already clinched a top four seed and two byes in the Big Ten Tournament with their win over Nebraska a week ago. They forced 30 turnovers and had 15 steals in that one-sided affair. They kept forcing Penn State mistakes in this one and scored 30 points off 27 giveaways.

Penn State: The Lady Lions have played hard during their losing streak, but it’s clear they are hurting. Their last win came at Minnesota on Jan. 31, when they lost top 3-point shooter Tay Valladay for the season to a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Purdue on Wednesday.

