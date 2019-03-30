Jada Pinkett Smith Hints That She's Upset With the Kardashians Over How They Treated Jordyn Woods

From Cosmopolitan

Jada Pinkett Smith just unfollowed some of the Kardashians on Instagram, and it's reportedly because of how they handled the Jordyn Woods scandal.

The Smith family has been friends with both Jordyn's family and the Kardashians for years, so yeah, this is ~drama~.

I hope you're ready for another Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal update, cause it looks like the fallout drama isn't even close to being over.

You may remember a lil' interview that Jordyn Woods gave on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk earlier this month (this month, you guys), in which Jordyn dropped all sorts of revelations about her and Tristan's hook up, including that he kissed her, they never slept together, it was a one time thing, and that she felt like the Kardashians abandoned her afterwards.

You may also recall that Jordyn went on the show partially because she's super close with Jada and her family-Jordyn calls Will Smith her "uncle," and she's very tight with Jaden, who introduce her to Kylie in the first place.

But the thing is, the Smiths are also close with the Kardashians, and Jada has been vocal about supporting the Kardashian family on Instagram through the years. Which is why it's *very* interesting that Jada just unfollowed Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian on Insta:

A source tells TMZ that the unfollows are due to the Jordyn Woods situation, and if we're going to keep reading into it (which, we obv are), it looks like Jada is taking Jordyn's side here, cause she still follows Jordyn and Kylie. Jada is also still following Kendall, which makes sense cause Kendall has stayed away from all of the drama, unlike Kim, who immediately unfollowed Jordyn and was reportedly "livid."