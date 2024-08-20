Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jesy Nelson's Recent Comments About Her Debut Single

Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jade Thirlwall has responded to former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s recent comments about her debut single.

Last month, the former Little Mix star unveiled her first solo song Angel Of My Dreams, which has not left the UK top 20 since its release.

Since then, Jesy made headlines when she commented on Jade’s song, after being asked about it by a fan.

“I have [heard it], it’s a vibe!!!” she wrote on TikTok.

Jade was asked about Jesy’s review during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, briefly answering the question before swiftly moving the conversation along.

“Somebody told me about it which is… yeah… great,” she remarked.

Earlier this month, Jade sidestepped a question about Jesy when one interviewer brought up the Boyz singer’s infamous viral Jamaican accent clip.

“Oh my god. Rebuke. No comment. I can’t… I’m not commenting on that, you’re going to get me in trouble,” Jade admitted.

Jade and Jesy were part of Little Mix for almost a decade, after being put together on the eighth series of The X Factor.

The group eventually wound up continuing as a three-piece when Jesy made the decision to quit Little Mix after nine years back in 2020.

While initially all parties maintained that Jesy’s departure was an amicable one, this appeared not to be the case as time went on.

In 2021, Jesy’s debut solo single Boyz sparked controversy due to accusations of Blackfishing being levelled against her, which preceded reports claiming that her ex-bandmates had all unfollowed Jesy on social media. Unverified leaked DMs reportedly sent by Leigh-Anne Pinnock to a TikTok user later suggested that Jesy had, in fact, blocked the trio.

The original members of Little Mix on stage in 2017 via Associated Press

These alleged messages were never verified, nor did Leigh-Anne ever comment on them directly, but they did end up forming a major part of the conversation during an infamous Instagram live-stream Jesy took part in with her Boyz collaborator Nicki Minaj, in which the chart-topping rapper branded Leigh-Anne a “fucking clown” and accused her of being “jealous” of Jesy.

During a subsequent interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Little Mix admitted they “don’t really want to dwell” on the fall-out, with Jade noting at the time: “We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it.”

