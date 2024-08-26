Jade Thirlwall reveals 'regret' from time in Little Mix

The British singer, who rose to fame as one-fourth of the girl band Little Mix, has expressed regret that they rarely performed in the United States. In a recent interview with People, Jade said that she and her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson "always wanted to tour America". "One of the very, very few regrets that we had as a band, and it wasn't really down to us, but we always wanted to tour America and never quite got there.”