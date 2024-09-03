Jaeden Martell & Luna Blaise Set For Kevin Lombardo’s Indie Drama ‘Dirty Finger Nails’

EXCLUSIVE: Jaeden Martell (Y2K) and Luna Blaise (Jurassic World Rebirth) are set as the young leads for Dirty Finger Nails, a gritty parable set on New York City’s Lower East Side, which marks the feature debut of 28-year-old writer-director Kevin Lombardo.

Shooting in NYC in October, the indie sees lives of three young guys, a homeless man, two cops, a cleaning lady and two best friends become intertwined by means of a mysterious chair. Touching on themes of morality, temptation, and consequence, the film challenges the audience to confront their own ethical and moral dilemmas in a world where we all crave certainty.

Keith William Richards (Uncut Gems), Luca Fersko, Dwyer Hall and Jabari Yusuf co-star. Shoichi Murphey and Toby Bird are producing for Harapeko Productions, in close collaboration with exec producers Tina Baione and Matt Baione from Keep Good Company LLC, with assistance from associate producers Antoine Laurient and Kevin Wang.

Known for his work in the It films, Knives Out, Apple TV+’s crime drama Defending Jacob and more, Martell will next be seen starring opposite Julian Dennison and Rachel Zegler in Y2K, A24’s horror comedy from SNL alum Kyle Mooney, which premiered at SXSW and hits theaters December 6.

Most recently wrapping a role in Jurassic World Rebirth, the recently titled fourth installment in the Jurassic World franchise from Universal and Amblin, Blaise starred on the popular supernatural drama Manifest, which ran for four seasons between NBC and Netflix, and also previously featured prominently on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.

Martell is represented by CAA, Dayton-Milrad-Cho, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Blaise by CAA, Scope Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello; and Richards by Framework Entertainment and Pitta & Baione.

