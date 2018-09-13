Jagmeet Singh Facing Name Recognition Issues In Burnaby South Riding He Needs To Win Over

SURREY, B.C. — Jagmeet Singh's name drew squints, blank stares and dismissive shrugs when HuffPost Canada visited the riding of Burnaby South this week.

The electoral district is the next battleground for the NDP leader, who will be nominated as the party's candidate there on Saturday after current New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart officially enters the Vancouver mayoral race and resigns his seat.





But for Singh, a parachuted candidate from Ontario, the riding may not necessarily be a lock.

It's the safest seat the party has contemplated — passing over a more difficult fight in Montreal's Outremont riding, where former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair vacated his seat, or any of the six other ridings Singh could have contested since becoming party leader last October.

But on the streets of Burnaby South, a city to the immediate east of Vancouver, residents' reactions seem to suggest that Singh has his work cut out for him.

"Does the name Jagmeet Singh mean anything to you?," HuffPost Canada asked. "No, sorry," responded an 18-year-old man named Alex, who was waiting for the Skytrain. Two women, Alexandra and Barbara, who were walking along Kingsway Avenue, the riding's major thruway, also didn't know who Singh was. "No, no. What's he about?"

A man named Anch shook his head. "Jagmeet Singh...? No."

A woman named Rita, who was rushing out of the grocery store to attend to dinner guests, pursed her lips as she walked towards her car. "I have not heard of Jagmeet Singh," she said, pausing. "I'm not up on the politics."

Two parking lanes over, David Iwaasa, recognized Singh as the leader of the NDP but said he wouldn't vote for him. "Probably not," he said with a laugh. "I'm not an NDP supporter."

One woman who didn't want to give her name said she'd been called so often by the NDP to secure her support for Singh that she was turned off and planned to stay home or cast a ballot for someone else.

Balbir Singh, an elderly gentleman who was walking out of the Metropolis shopping centre, told HuffPost he was a Liberal supporter in his heart but he would likely vote for Singh.

"It's not that he's Punjabi, but he's the right kind of person, you know? ... He's educated... . He's become a leader of the party, so he might have some qualities. Otherwise, you can't become a leader," Singh said. "He's a lawyer by profession, and he studied here and he speaks good English, so everything is fine."

'He doesn't live here'

Still Singh flagged one issue, he said, that has people talking.

"He doesn't live here right now, so that is the main concern of the people, that he doesn't live here."

Across the street, New Democrat member Ward Edgar told HuffPost he also has mixed feelings about the former Toronto-area MPP's running in Burnaby South, a riding "he's never grown up in and doesn't really know the true concerns of."

"I don't agree with that. I think someone that has lived there, grown up there, knows the concerns, knows the neighbourhood, knows the area, should be running... ."

Edgar suggested the party was gambling in a high-stakes game by inserting Singh in the contest.

"I think if he loses, he's in trouble and the NDP party federally are in trouble, and that is the risk that I think they are taking... . I don't think they should be doing that right now... . I think this may backfire."

