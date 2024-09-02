Jaguar electric car design risks further deaths, coroner warns after boy dies

Alfie Tollett was crushed between two parked cars after the Jaguar switched into drive instead of reverse - DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE/SOLENT

A coroner has criticised the design of a Jaguar electric car after the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy.

Alfie Tollett was crushed between two parked cars as he changed his rugby boots after the driver of a £70,000 Jaguar I-PACE vehicle wrongly put the car into drive instead of reverse.

Having mistakenly thought he had it in reverse while attempting to park, the unnamed driver “relied on feel” to select the reverse button as he drove forward for up to 10 seconds, trapping Alfie.

Assistant coroner for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Deborah Archer said that if the design of the car had been different, the tragedy could have been prevented.

Writing to the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, she said there was a risk more deaths could occur “unless action is taken”.

Currently, the car can be put into drive or reverse by simply pressing one of two buttons on a console.

At his inquest, which finished last month, it was heard that Alfie had just watched his brother play in a match at Plymstock Albion Oaks RFC in Plymouth, and was putting his shoes back on when he got wedged between two cars.

The driver “used his left hand to select the reverse button to straighten the vehicle up” but did not check to see if he had selected the correct button, instead relying “on feel”, the inquest heard.

As a result, the Jaguar lurched forwards instead of backwards as it was in drive and shunted another parked car into Alfie, causing the fatal crush.

The electric Jaguar I-PACE - MARIUSZ BURCZ/ALAMY

Police said he sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the incident on Feb 19.

His official cause of death was given as blunt force traumatic chest injuries.

At the time, a 55-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. However, there has since been no prosecution of the driver because he died shortly after the incident, it was heard.

In a Prevention of Future Death report, Ms Archer has now revealed that “matters giving rise to concern” heard at the inquest means there is a “risk that future deaths could occur”.

“There were a number of errors that were made by the driver which caused or contributed to the death,” she said. These included placing the car in drive instead of reverse, failing to realise that the reversing warning sound was not engaged and driving forward for up to 10 seconds without pressing the break.

“However, these errors occurred as a result of there being no intermediary step within the Jaguar I-PACE being necessary to put the car into drive/reverse other than pressing a button,” she said.

“In the police officer’s opinion if there had also been a lever or something similar present in the vehicle that needed to be engaged before a button was pressed this may have alerted [the driver] to the fact that he had pushed the incorrect button on the three button console.”

She continued: “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”

Ms Archer added that the car firm is under a duty to respond by Oct 22.

Jaguar Land Rover was approached for comment.