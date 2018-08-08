Jaguar Formula E leads Shelsley Walsh’s 113th birthday

The Shelsley Walsh Speed Hill Climb event will mark its 113th birthday with Jaguar’s Formula E car driven by Mitch Evans becoming the first all-electric racer to take the course.



GP3 Champion, GP2 race winner and current Jaguar FE pilot Evans will drive the car on the Sunday of the latest Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb event, August 12, which will be 113 years to the day since the first event at the hill in 1905. It also will be the Jaguar FE car’s UK public debut and its runs will be streamed live on YouTube.





In addition the event will pay tribute to Shelsley’s extensive history and this will be led by a recreation of the first winning run from 1905 with a Daimler 35HP as well as by having previous winners and record holders on hand to talk about their experiences at Shelsley Walsh.



The event’s past will also be marked with the Spider I and II, the Hepworth and Marsh Specials, Nic Mann’s 4.5 litre V8 Turbo and the closed car record holder, Mike Endean in his Puma Gould there. There also will be an ultra-rare Jaguar XJR-15 on display of which only 53 were made in 1991.







Before lunch on the Sunday there will be the first of the Top 12 Run Offs which will have the fastest drivers from the British Hill Climb Championship hit speeds of up to 155mph by the end of the course. The Top 12 Run Offs decide who takes the Best Time of Day and be awarded the prestigious Raymond Mays Shelsley Cup, a new MHD Watch and some Autoglym Car Care products.



Attendees at the event will also have an opportunity to enter their road car built after 1985 in the Octane Magazine Concours just by telling staff on the gate that they wish to enter. The first 100 cars will be entered free of charge on Sunday morning and will be judged with prizes are up for grabs.







Motorcycles are running on Saturday too will the aim of setting the course’s first sub 30 second run while for supercar fans Shelsley Walsh's partner Stratstone will have a brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Ferrari Portofino on show in their supercar garden near the start line.



For more information about Shelsley Walsh, and to book tickets, you can visit the event's website.