Jaguar’s Next Wave of EVs Will Launch With a 575 HP Grand Tourer

Bryan Hood
·2 min read

Jaguar is almost ready to pull back the curtain on its all-electric reboot.

The storied British automaker intends to unveil a battery-powered concept in the U.S. later this year, reports Automotive News Europe. The new model will be at the forefront of the brand’s strategy to establish itself as an ultra-luxury marque.

The upcoming concept won’t be Jaguar’s first EV. The automaker was quicker to embrace battery-powered vehicles than most and released the I-Pace crossover back in 2019. King Charles may have bought one, but the SUV, like so many of the brand’s vehicles this century, didn’t catch on as much as it was hoped. Then, just two years after it hit the market, Jaguar announced plans to “Reimagine” itself as an all-electric car maker by 2025.

The Jaguar I-Pace.
Jaguar’s first EV, the I-Pace, went on sale in 2019

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell told reporters late last week that the upcoming concept is an attempt to return the brand to its “exuberant, progressive, and bold” roots. The first of the company’s next wave of EVs will be a grand tourer that is promised to be a “copy of nothing.” Mardell didn’t go into further detail about the all-new vehicle in his most recent statement, but Jaguar’s chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, has previously said that it will produce 575 hp and have a range in excess of 475 miles.

The GT is set to be the first of three new EVs in Jaguar’s new lineup (which will not include a refreshed I-Pace). The other two models are expected to be an SUV and a saloon. We know even less about these EVs than the one that will be previewed this summer, but the trio will all be built on a new platform called Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA).

Jaguar is winding down production of its gas-powered vehicles, with plans to start building its first new EV next year. The unnamed model is expected to start at around £100,000 ($125,000), though Mardell has spoken about special editions that could push that price much higher. Although a firm date has not yet been set, the GT could make its debut as soon as the summer at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance or later in the fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

