New Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew says Nick Foles is like a 'big brother'

Gardner Minshew, his mustache and his headband have been thrown into the national spotlight this NFL season.

Minshew took over the starting quarterback role for the Jacksonville Jaguars after Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle in Week 1. Foles, who was acquired over the offseason after spending two seasons and winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to be out until at least Week 11.

If Minshew's performance in Week 3 is any indication of what he's truly capable of, that won't be a problem for the Jaguars.

The 23-year-old quarterback gave credit where credit was due after Jacksonville's 20-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, explaining how his relationship with Foles has helped him to grow.

"As good of a football player as he is, he's a better person," Minshew said of Foles. "One of the best people I've been around. He's really put his arm around me, been a big brother to me. It's awesome."

Minshew was 20-30 with 204 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on Thursday. So far, no rookie quarterback in NFL history has gotten off to a better start through three games.

