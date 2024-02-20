Jai Kalani Wright: officer charged over death of Aboriginal teen killed in collision with police car

Lachlan Wright and Kylie Aloua, Jai’s parents, say they are ‘emotional and relieved’ that charges have been laid. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

A police officer has been charged over the death of an Aboriginal teenager who was killed when the trail bike he was riding collided with an unmarked police car in Sydney in 2022.

Sgt Benedict Bryant will face charges of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

The Dunghutti teenager Jai Kalani Wright died on 20 February 2022 after the collision the previous day. He was 16 years old.

The coronial inquest into his death was halted on the second day of a two-week hearing by the state coroner Teresa O’Sullivan, who referred the matter to the New South Wales director of public prosecutions (ODPP).

An ODPP spokesperson said court attendance notices were filed on Monday for offences of negligent driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning death.

Wright’s parents, Lachlan Wright and Kylie Aloua, said they are “emotional and relieved” that charges have been laid.

“It’s been two years without our vibrant, beautiful son beside us. He was funny, witty, and loved by so many people,” Wright and Aloua said in a statement.

“We ask our community and all of Jai’s supporters to hold back on comments about the case for now while the legal process plays out. Thank you to everyone for your support over these two tough years.”

Related: Jai Kalani Wright: criminal charges to be considered in death of Aboriginal teenager killed in collision with police car

Karly Warner, CEO of the Aboriginal legal service said: “It is devastating to see the death of a child, a proud Dunghutti young man. The loss of Jai has rippled through our communities.”

The inquest into Jai’s death, which was set down for two weeks, was expected to investigate issues including the roles played by police officers in the collision.