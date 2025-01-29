Jail Inmate Accused of Attempted Murder Escapes Through Ventilation System, Now Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'

John Matthew Nigh, of North Carolina, had already escaped from police custody when officers first arrived at his home

An inmate crawled through a ventilation shaft and escaped from jail in North Carolina this week.

John Matthew Nigh is currently on the run after escaping from jail in Craven County on Sunday, Jan. 26, according to a Craven County Sheriff's Office news release.

Nigh, 37, was booked at Craven County Jail on Sunday after being arrested at a home in Hubert, about two hours southeast of Raleigh. He was previously wanted for charges in Pamlico County.

Once authorities arrived at the home, Nigh fled into the woods and fired two shots at three approaching deputies. No one was injured, and Nigh was taken into custody.

Then, on Sunday around 4 p.m., authorities discovered Nigh was missing from his assigned jail cell.

Authorities contend Nigh removed a ceiling grate and escaped to the roof via the jail's ventilation system.

They also accuse his cellmates of helping him escape by stuffing a mattress to create the illusion that Nigh was sleeping in his cell, per the Craven County Sheriff's Office news release.

Nigh remains on the lam. He is described as a White male around 6’2” tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has a "JMN" tattoo on his upper left arm and a cross tattoo on his upper right arm.

Nigh is “considered dangerous," owing to his being armed in previous encounters with law enforcement, authorities say.

Before escaping jail, Nigh had five court dates scheduled for 30 charges. In June 2024, he was arrested after allegedly opening fire at Onslow County Sheriff's officers, per Fox 25.

He was due in court on Monday, Feb. 17, to answer for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer, per Fox 25.

A representative for the Craven County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Wednesday.

Anyone having information about Nigh's whereabouts should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357, their local law enforcement agency or 911.



Read the original article on People