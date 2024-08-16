Jailed talk-show host pardoned by Burundi's president

Floriane Irangabiye, who was arrested in August 2022, hosted a show on Radio Igicaniro [SOS Médias Burundi]

A talk-show host who was jailed for undermining Burundi’s national integrity has been pardoned.

Floriane Irangabiye was 18 months into a 10-year prison sentence when the presidency announced on Thursday that it was granting her “a full remission”.

Before her arrest, the journalist had been living in neighbouring Rwanda where she ran a media company called Radio Igicaniro which regularly criticised Burundi's government.

At the time of her arrest two years ago, she had come back to Burundi to attend the funeral of a family member.

Burundi has a poor record when it comes to press freedom, ranking 108th out of 180 countries on the latest global index by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog.

The announcement of Ms Irangabiye's release came after she and her lawyers wrote letters to President Évariste Ndayishimiye asking for her release, her family says.

They say she has a serious medical condition which had worsened while in prison.

News of Ms Irangabiye pardon has been cautiously welcomed by local rights groups, who are urging Burundi’s government to release other people it says are unjustly imprisoned.

"Justice and human rights must be respected for all,” said ACAT Burundi, while FORSC said there were “thousands” of other political prisoners still “languishing” in the country’s jails.

Another high-profile detainee, a journalist called Sandra Muhoza who is being held on charges similar to those levelled at Ms Irangabiye, remains in state custody.

The East African nation was notorious for political violence and the repression of dissident voices under President Pierre Nkurunziza, who died suddenly aged 55 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since being elected in 2020, President Ndayishimiye has been credited with improving Burundi’s international relations and enacting some reforms at home, but analysts say too little progress has been made and human rights violations continue.

More BBC stories on Burundi:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts