Will Jaime Lannister Die in Game of Thrones Season 8?

It's been a hell of a ride for Jaime Lannister. Way back in Season One, the Kingslayer's reputation preceded him. This was the man who broke his oath to kill the Mad King he'd sworn to protect. Jaime was infamous throughout Westeros as the man who felled a dynasty. And that moment—15 years before the events of Game of Thrones—came to define the Jaime Lannister before the show even began.

When we first see him push Bran Stark out of a window, Jaime Lannister is a broken man. He has nothing to fight for except for his sister/lover Cersei. He has no honor, which for a knight makes him as good as dead.