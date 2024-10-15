Jake E. Lee, ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist shot several times in 'random' Las Vegas incident

Rock music guitarist Jake E. Lee, a veteran performer who performed with Ozzy Osbourne and founded bands Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot several times early Tuesday while walking his dog in Las Vegas.

The incident is under investigation, Lee's management said in a statement sent to USA TODAY, but police think the shooting "was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours."

Lee, 67, is "fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," his management said. "He is expected to fully recover."

Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street in the southern part of the city, the Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY.

"Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital," the statement said. "No arrests have been made at this time."

Police said the incident remains under investigation. "No further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," his management said.

Who is Jake E. Lee?

Lee became well-known to rock music fans when he joined Ozzy Osbourne's band for the album's "Bark at the Moon" and "The Ultimate Sin."

After that, Lee formed the band Badlands with former Black Sabbath singer Ray Gillen and Eric Singer (Kiss); the band released three albums. He formed new band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013, which released albums "Red Dragon Cartel" in 2014 and "Patina" in 2018.

Lee had been in the midst of a self-imposed absence from public performing because he suffered pain in his right hand and was working on pain management, he said in an interview Oct. 9 with music news site Blabbermouth.net."But I am playing again – I have been for about two months maybe – and I wanna go out and do a tour," he told the outlet. "I wanna finish doing the 'Patina' tour, which got canceled because of COVID. I would like to go out and do that (with) Red Dragon Cartel, focus on the 'Patina' record and do some more recording. We'll see where that goes."

Fans, artists react to Jake E. Lee shooting

Musicians and fans evoked shock and concern about Lee's shooting and hopes about his recovery. "My thoughts are with ya, buddy!" posted guitarist Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) on X, the formerly known as Twitter.

I just heard about Jake E Lee. Glad to hear he is doing well 🙏



My thoughts are with ya, buddy!#jakeelee #getwell

"Thinking of and praying for Jake E Lee," said Mark Strigl, host on Sirius XM channel Ozzy's Boneyard, in a post on X.

"Wishing my friend, Jake E. Lee a full and steadfast recovery 🙏🎸," posted agent and promoter David Maida.

Wishing my friend, Jake E. Lee a full and steadfast recovery 🙏🎸 #jakeelee #davidmaidapresents

