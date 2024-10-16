Jake E. Lee, Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist, Shot Multiple Times in Las Vegas in Random Attack

Lee's representative confirms he is expected to make a full recovery

Ben Gabbe/Getty Jake E. Lee in New York City in December 2014

Jake E. Lee, a guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, and Red Dragon Cartel, was shot multiple times in a street shooting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 15, his representative and the Las Vegas Police Department confirm to PEOPLE.

The 67-year-old musician is currently at a Las Vegas hospital in the intensive care unit, where he is fully conscious and “doing well,” Lee’s rep confirmed in a statement, adding that Lee “is expected to fully recover.”

Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random. Lee was shot early in the morning, around 2:45 a.m. local time, the Las Vegas Police Department tells PEOPLE. Lee’s representative said he was out at that hour to take his dog on a walk. "Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," the rocker's rep concluded the statement.



Bill Tompkins/Getty Jake E. Lee performs at Webster Hall in December 2014 in New York City

The police are investigating the incident. The Las Vegas Police Department confirms with PEOPLE that no arrests have been made at this time.



Lee is best known for his career alongside Osbourne, 75, when he played with the Black Sabbath singer throughout the 1980s. Eventually, Lee and Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer formed Badlands in 1988. Then, more recently, in 2013, he founded the Red Dragon Cartel. In 2014 and 2018, the band released two studio albums.

Larry Busacca/Getty Jake E. Lee performs at Madison Square Garden in January 1984 in New York City

Lee said in a 2018 interview with EON Music that he took a step back from the industry because “it’s an ugly business.”



