Jake E. Lee Shares Health Update 2 Days After Being Shot: 'I Feel Relatively Very Lucky'

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist was shot three times while walking his dog

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Jake E. Lee in 2014

Jake E. Lee is breaking his silence after being shot while walking his dog in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Two days after the incident, the 67-year-old — known for being Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist — took to the Red Dragon Cartel Facebook page to offer an update on his condition and provide more context on the incident.

"I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better," Lee wrote. "To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!) Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky."

Larry Busacca/Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Jake E. Lee in 1984

According to Lee, police officers found 15 shell casings around the crime scene, indicating the suspect "emptied his clip" on the musician.

"I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries," Lee continued.

His beloved dog was not injured. "Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!" Lee wrote.



Las Vegas police previously said they believe the shooting was not targeted. The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. local time and no arrests have been made yet. Lee's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he “is expected to fully recover.”

Bill Tompkins/Getty Jake E. Lee in 2014

Osbourne, 75, reacted to the news, telling TMZ on Tuesday, "It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence."

"I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade," the "Crazy Train" singer reportedly added. "I just hope he’ll be OK."

Lee is best known for being Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist throughout the 1980s. Lee and Black Sabbath members Ray Gillen and Eric Singer would eventually go on to form Badlands in 1988. He founded the Red Dragon Cartel in 2013, releasing two albums in 2014 and 2018,

