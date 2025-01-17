Jake Fahri recalled to prison after reports he rapped about murdering schoolboy

Jake Fahri has been recalled to prison following reports that he published rap music about a murder that he was convicted of, the Probation Service has said.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Fahri, now 35, is masked drill artist Ten – who was showcased on BBC 1Xtra.

Fahri, then 19, was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing schoolboy Jimmy Mizen, 16, by throwing an oven dish at him.

Recall was initiated for Fahri on Thursday after he was found to have breached his licence conditions, the Probation Service confirmed.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen’s family who deserve better than to see their son’s murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime.

“All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions. As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules.”