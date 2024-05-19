Jake Gyllenhaal Channels Fred From ‘Scooby Doo’ In Gross-Out Commercial For Apple Face ID
A parody of Scooby Doo turned bloody on SNL Saturday, with host Jake Gyllenhaal subbing in as the toe-headed Fred while musical guest star Sabrina Carpenter guest starred as Daphne.
Dubbed “Scooby Doo and the Mystery of the Shadow Phantom,” the skit featured Fred investigating a haunted mention with Daphne, Velma (Sarah Sherman) and Shaggy (Mikey Day). An animated Scooby Doo helps to catch the phantom they were looking for, who turns out to be James Austin Johnson as Old Man Franklin.
More from Deadline
Jake Gyllenhaal Celebrates 'SNL's Season 49 Finale In Musical Monologue Ahead Of Historic 50th Season
Hannibal Lector Rolled Out As Potential Trump VP Choice In Short & Sharp 'SNL' Season Finale Cold Open
Wait, Why Were There So Many Movies At The TV Upfronts This Year?
But Fred thinks Old Man Franklin isn’t who he says he is, so he literally pulls off the skin from the face, leaving behind a bloody skull that sends everyone into a screaming frenzy.
Scooby, meanwhile, dives right in and eats the skin.
The gore continues from there, with Shaggy getting his arm caught in a rotating book shelf, Velma losing her head, and Kenan Thompson, as an investigating cop, takes a bullet from Fred because “we can’t have any witnesses,” he says.
The whole skit ends up being a “commercial” for Apple Face ID that comes with the slogan, “Never Get Ripped Off Again.”
Check back for the video.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2024-25 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Tonys, Guilds, BAFTAs, Spirits & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.