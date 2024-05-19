Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Boyz II Men in ‘SNL’ Season 49 Finale Opening Monologue

Jake Gyllenhaal decided to showcase his vocal talent during the Season 49 finale of “Saturday Night Live.” The actors began serendaring the audience with a rendition of Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road.” During the ballad, Gyllenhaal switched up the lyrics, claiming he was the very last choice to host for the finale. He croons, “They asked Pedro Pascal, but he wasn’t around. Zendaya said no because she’d be out of town. Even asked [Ryan] Gosling to come back again, just hosted three shows ago.”

The sing-along monologue also featured appearances from cast member Kenan Thompson, Ego Nowdim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker, who were dressed in the R&B boy group’s signature sweater and baseball cap.

Gyllenhaal jokingly shared that he wished he was hosting the 50th season finale instead of the 49th. He also talked about MMA fighter Conor McGregor accidentally punching him on the set of his recent Prime Video film, “Roadhouse.”

Gyllenhaal is making his third appearance on Saturday Night Live. The actor first appeared on the comedy sketch show in 2007 and more recently stepped on the stage in 2022. Fans will likely recall that the actor’s most memorable sketch was a parody of the beloved HGTV show “Property Brothers” called “Dream Home Cousins.”

The “Brokeback Mountain” star’s latest project is a forthcoming Apple TV+ series, “Presumed Innocent.” The seven-episode limited series is based on Scott Turow’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. Harrison Ford also starred in the film version back in 1990. “Presumed Innocent” follows chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), who is grappling with a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and O-T Fagbenle also star in the series. It will debut on June 12.

Gyllenhaal’s most recent film, Prime Video’s “Road House,” premiered in March. It’s a remake of the 1989 film of the same name and follows a troubled former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer in a Flordia Keys roadhouse.

After an unprecedented season following the dual strikes of 2023, Gyllenhaal and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter have officially closed out Season 49 of “SNL.”

