Jake Gyllenhaal ‘SNL’ Monologue Breaks Out in Boyz II Men Spoof to Celebrate Season 49 Finale | Video

Jake Gyllenhaal had a show-stopping “Saturday Night Live” monologue for its Season 49 finale, literally breaking out into song with a Boyz II Men spoof of “End of the Road.”

“We’ve come to the end of the road, it’s the last episode. Time to say goodbye, season 49 — you’ll be 50 soon,” the actor sang alongside impromptu bandmates Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson and Devon Walker.

Riffing on the Grammy-winning R&B act’s 1993 Motown Records single, the highlight of the bit came with Gyllenhaal’s impassioned bridge where he listed all the hosts Lorne Michaels asked to come host for the Season 49 finale before him.

“They asked Pedro Pascal but he wasn’t around. Zendaya said no ’cause she be out of time. Even asked Gosling to come back again, just hosted three shows ago!” Gyllenhaal, capitalizing off his previously Tony Award-nominated singing chops, belted.

That came just after the host enthused, “We belong together, and you know that I’m right. I’ve loved you right from the start, all Season 49.”

Then, spoken word before the emotional bridge: “You know I was actually the first choice to host the finale, after a lot of people said no. I guess they’re all holding out for the 50th, but not me. Not little J.G. I’m the one who said yeah.”

Gyllenhaal opened up the “SNL” Season 49 monologue by joking that “49 is like 69 but easier” and that it actually marks “the number of times Conor McGregor punched me during ‘Road House.'”

“People asked me what it’s like to work with Conor,” the actor said of the infamous UFC fighter-turned-costar on the Amazon Studios remake. “I always say ‘so great’ because I’m scared he’s nearby.”

