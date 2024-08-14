Jake Gyllenhaal Turns His DIY Haircut Into a Mini Film — and We're Declaring the Clip a Summer Blockbuster

The actor’s got a new look — which he cut himself — has us all abuzz

Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram Jake Gyllenhaal debuts a new look with Instagram thirst traps

Summer just got steamier thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal.

On Aug. 14, the Road House star, 43, posted a sexy video and photo on Instagram of his "summer cut," which the star shaved himself.

The actor’s carousel kicked off with a black-and-white video of him taking an electric razor to his hair, transforming it into a buzz cut.



Gyllenhaal seems unfazed as hair falls onto his white tank top and into the sink.

The post ends with Gyllenhaal (whose hair has gone through many lengths and eras, from luscious locks to nearly bald), now in a T-shirt and Prada sunglasses and also sporting a big grin, showing the results of his work.



DIY haircuts aren’t uncommon for celebrity men. Patrick Dempsey and George Clooney are some of the big names who’ve been known to skip the salon and just go right in with the razors themselves.

Dempsey broke the Internet in 2022 when he traded his signature style for a buzz cut — a “spur-of-the-moment” decision in the words of his wife, Jillian Dempsey, who told PEOPLE the backstory behind the major transformation.



Clooney revealed that he’s been his own barber for years when he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2020 that he prefers to style his hair with a Flowbee, an ‘80s haircutting device.

"I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he said. "My hair is really, like, straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a Flowbee, which [came out] when I was a kid."

Read the original article on People.