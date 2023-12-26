Jake Madison talks Pelicans

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's frequent parade to the free throw line was a sore subject for Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach doesn't feel like defense gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA. Jokic overcame an off day from the field by going 18 of 18 from the free throw line and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games by holding off the Golden State Warriors 120-114 on Monday. Jokic finished with 26 points despite a 4-of-12 showing from the floor. He set a career