Jake Paul Admits That He “Fell Out of Love” With Tana Mongeau

From Seventeen

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul split recently, five months after their wedding.

Recently, Tana has been rumored to be seeing David Dobrik.

Jake Paul admitted that he "fell out of love" with Tana and they are better off as friends.

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's relationship may be over, but the drama has just begun! A week following his split announcement with Tana, Jake talked to Seventeen about how things are going between the exes these days.

"It's going great," the 22-year-old YouTuber revealed. "I think we're better off as friends and I think it was like a weight lifted off our shoulders when we announced that we were splitting ways."

Shortly before announcing their breakup, Tana took to YouTube to open up about her marriage to Jake, admitting, "I put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself." Now that the pair is done, Jake feels it's "better and healthier" for both of them.

Still, there are no hard feelings. The exes are still close friends and even hung out after announcing their breakup to the public. So, it makes sense then that Jake said he still loves Tana and always will, but his up-and-coming boxing career (he will be fighting fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his first professional match later this month) and their crazy schedules made it difficult to have a relationship.

"I fell in love with the sport of boxing and I kind of fell out of love with Tana," he admitted.

As for the future? Jake isn't counting anything out." Our lives are so fast paced and crazy, especially in the world we're living in." While the pair announced their split as "a break," there's no saying whether or not they will be getting back together. "I don't know what the future holds," he said. "I just wish the best for her and it might be down the line, it might not be."

