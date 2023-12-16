Jake Paul knocks out Andre August in first round with monster uppercut

Jake Paul made very light work of Andre August in Orlando on Friday night (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul delivered a brutal first-round knockout of Andre August in Orlando on Friday night.

'The Problem Child' made it back-to-backs wins as he continues his comeback from that high-profile first defeat by Tommy Fury earlier in 2023 and delivered his first-ever victory over a professional boxer at the second attempt, unleashing a devastating right uppercut that floored his opponent after just two-and-a-half minutes of the main event.

It was an emphatic shot perfectly teed up off the double jab by Paul, who feels he delivered a statement, silenced his many doubters and further proved his credentials in the sport by making such light work of a pro fighter who came into the bout with a 10-1-1 career record at 35 - albeit one who had fought just once since 2019.

The former YouTube sensation - who comfortably outpointed Nate Diaz in his latest victory over a UFC legend over the summer - is now set to make an announcement on his next fight in the coming days, having signalled an intention to keep stepping up against pro boxers as he looks to eventually try and realise his ambitious world title dreams.

On Friday's undercard, former undisputed women's super-middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn teed up a likely rematch with Britain's Savannah Marshall in 2024 by quickly claiming back the vacant WBC title with a low-key points win over the previously undefeated Shadasia Green, who is promoted by Paul.

Marshall - who outpointed Crews-Dezurn in Manchester earlier this year to take all the belts at 168lbs - was made 'champion in recess' by the WBC back in September as she recovers from an injury that prevented her from meeting mandatory challenger Green.

Instead, Crews-Dezurn faced Green for the chance to swiftly take back one of her titles, doing just that before stating her ambition to rematch Marshall next year.

There were two emphatic stoppages to kick off the main card on a record-breaking night at Caribe Royale Orlando, with Yoenis Tellez knocking out fellow Cuban Livan Navarro in the final round to claim the WBA Continental Americas super-welterweight title.

Undefeated heavyweight Lorenzo Medina also stopped Joshua Temple late on, while Elijah Flores, Alexander Gueche and Zachary Randolph earned early wins over Javier Mayoral, Clayton Ward and Michael Manna respectively.

