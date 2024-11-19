Jake Paul, like all of us, couldn't believe Mike Tyson's entire butt was on Netflix

Raise your hand if you were completely caught off guard by Mike Tyson's whole butt appearing on Netflix uncensored. All of us, right? Definitely didn't see that coming!

But it happened last Friday night shortly before Tyson was set to fight Jake Paul in the Netflix boxing headliner at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

What was supposed to be a nice father-son-moment, with Tyson being interviewed in his locker room by son Amir Tyson, went viral for the wrong reason once the camera zoomed out at the conclusion of the interview. When that happened, Tyson's entire 58-year-old butt was on our screens as he turned and walked away.

Paul was in his dressing room warming up with the Netflix live stream on a TV, and he, too, saw Tyson's butt in real time.

Check out Paul's hilarious reaction below (via Instagram):

"Bro, what the f*ck?!?"

Yeah, man. That was all of us.

Paul went on to defeat Tyson by clear unanimous decision after eight, 2-minute rounds that were largely lackluster. He later admitted he didn't want to hurt Tyson and carried the fight.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jake Paul, like all of us, couldn't believe Mike Tyson's entire butt was on Netflix