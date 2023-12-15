Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE!

Jake Paul takes the next step in his boxing career in Orlando tonight. The former YouTube sensation is quickly building back momentum after suffering his first defeat by Tommy Fury in a high-profile blockbuster in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, having comfortably outpointed UFC legend Nate Diaz in another much-hyped crossover showdown back in August.

Now Paul takes on a professional boxer for only the second time to date, looking to prove that he is not only capable of beating MMA veterans and fellow YouTubers as he continues to promote his lofty dream of one day winning a legitimate world title. August is a little-known Houston cruiserweight who is 10-1-1 with five knockouts in just 12 pro contests by the age of 35, on a five-bout winning streak but having fought just once in the last four years.

Before the main event there is plenty of intriguing action on Friday night's undercard, which is headlined by Shadasia Green - promoted by Paul - and Franchon Crews-Dezurn competing for the vacant women's WBC super-middleweight belt and a potential future showdown with Britain's Savannah Marshall. Follow Jake Paul vs Andre August live below!

Jake Paul vs Andre August latest news

Venue: Caribe Royale Resort, Orlando

How to watch: DAZN

Start time: Undercard from 1am GMT, main event at 4am

Undercard in full

Jake Paul vs Andre August fight prediction

Jake Paul vs Andre August prediction

22:32 , George Flood

It is scheduled to be an eight-round contest tonight, and it would be no surprise if all 24 minutes are required.

Jake Paul's bouts against Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz both went to the cards and he is not one to take significant risks in the ring, particularly when facing those stepping into boxing for the first time.

Andre August is at least experienced in the sport and should be able to be more competitive than some of Paul's previous opponents, but there is little on his resume to suggest that he poses a significant threat.

His last four bouts have gone the distance, despite the limited opposition. He has only twice fought against opponents with winning records.

Paul has repeatedly insisted in the build-up to this fight that he has little interest in promoting it, instead suggesting he is just using the event to build his experience, and it all points to a relatively low-key affair.

As seen against Tommy Fury, Paul will have problems when he faces bigger tests, but he should have enough to end 2023 on a winning note.

Paul to win, via unanimous decision

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul vs Andre August undercard

22:29 , George Flood

Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro

Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral

Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna

Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple

Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time

22:27 , George Flood

For fans in the UK, the main event ring walks are set to take place at around 3:30am GMT early on Saturday morning, although that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts earlier on the card.

The undercard should start at around 12:30am GMT, meanwhile.

(DAZN)

How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August

22:24 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Jake Paul vs Andre August is being shown live via sport streaming service DAZN as part of their normal subscription package, rather than pay-per-view.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action as it unfolds live online via their website or app.

Jake Paul vs Andre August live

22:19 , George Flood

The Jake Paul show returns at Orlando's Caribe Royale Resort tonight as the YouTuber-turned-boxer meets Andre August in a potentially key early step on his fighting journey.

'The Problem Child' is desperate to prove to the naysayers that he can mix it with the professional pugilists following that high-profile loss to arch-rival Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia earlier in 2023.

Paul responded to his painful first defeat by going back to his tried and trusted method of brushing aside celebrated but aged MMA veterans, comfortably outpointing UFC icon Nate Diaz in an eight-rounder in Dallas over the summer to follow similar crossover wins over the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren, plus former NBA star Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

But now he's set his sights on a statement first victory over a pro boxer as he looks to prove himself worthy of making a legitimate impact in the sport and trying to eventually even go on and compete for a world title, handpicking little-known Houston cruiserweight Andre August as the ideal opponent for another eight-rounder.

August has had only 12 pro bouts by the age of 35, going 10-1-1 with five knockouts and putting together a five-fight winning streak. However, he has fought just once in the last four years - outpointing Brandon Martin in Saint Louis in the summer.

This event may lack some of the usual glitz and hype of a usual Jake Paul fight night, but it could be far more important in terms of his lofty ambitions in the sport.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the night!