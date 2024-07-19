Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Fight time, undercard, prediction, odds and ring walks

Jake Paul returns to the ring to fight Mike Perry in Florida this weekend, after his scheduled bout with Mike Tyson was postponed.

The influencer had been due to take on boxing legend Tyson in a bizarre crossover bout, but the 58-year-old suffered a health scare on a flight, caused by an ulcer flare-up, and that fight has been pushed back to November 15.

Paul has opted against just waiting for that date and will instead make an 11th professional appearance in the ring, with his only defeat to date coming against Tommy Fury last year.

The 27-year-old was most recently in action when stopping Ryan Bourland inside a round in March, and he now takes on former UFC fighter Mike Perry, who has turned to bare-knuckle boxing in recent years.

Perry has had five Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fights, winning them all, but his only previous professional boxing bout ended in defeat to Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry date, start time, venue and ring walks

Paul vs Perry will take place on Saturday July 20, 2024 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The action is set to commence from 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, with ring walks for the main event likely at around 5am. That, as ever, depends on the length of the undercard bouts.

Mike Tyson’s health scare forced the bout with Jake Paul to be delayed (Getty Images for Netflix)

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

TV channel: In the UK, this weekend’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app.

Live blog: You can follow Paul vs Perry and the full undercard with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight card/undercard in full

Paul’s bout with Tyson is not the only high-profile fight to have been rescheduled.

Amanda Serrano was due to once again face off with Katie Taylor in the ring, a hugely-anticipated rematch after their epic showdown at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

That is now set to take place on November 15, when Paul fights Tyson, and Serrano will instead go up against Stevie Morgan.

Ashton Sylve takes on Lucas Bahdi, while Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Shadasia Green are among those in action earlier in the night.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan

Ashton Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Uriah Hall

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

Amanda Serrano’s rematch with Katie Taylor has also been pushed back to November (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry prediction

It has been a relatively low-key run of fights for Paul since losing to Fury and then beating Nate Diaz last summer.

There was little to learn from first-round wins over Andre August and Bourland, and those did not add any support to his claims that his boxing career will lead to the very top of the sport.

Paul’s focus will be on avoiding anything that jeopardises a big-money bout with Tyson later this year and that could lead to a more cautious approach here.

Perry has impressed in bare-knuckle boxing, but will naturally not carry the same power on Saturday night. He lost seven of his last ten UFC fights, before stepping away in 2021, and the one time he did lace up the gloves ended in defeat to Kenneth McNeil nine years ago.

There is a familiar feel to this fight for Paul, against yet another opponent moving away from disciplines more familiar to them.

Perry can at least keep it competitive, certainly more so than has been the case in Paul’s recent fights, but he is unlikely to come away with victory.

Paul to win, unanimous decision

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry weigh-in results

The fighters took to the scales on Friday evening.

Paul came in bang on 200lbs, with Perry slightly lighter at 196.6lbs.

Jake Paul officially weighs in at 200lbs 💪🏻



Public weigh ins start TONIGHT at 6PM EST from Amalie Arena. This is the LAST TIME fighters will FACE OFF before FIGHT NIGHT tomorrow, Saturday, July 20

-#PaulPerry

Saturday, July 20th

Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Live on @DAZNBoxing… pic.twitter.com/WNOxv3q3In — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 19, 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry odds

Jake Paul to win: 2/9

Mike Perry to win: 10/3

Draw: 16/1

Jake Paul to win on points or by decision: 12/5

Jake Paul to win by knockout or technical knockout: 8/11

Mike Perry to win on points or by decision: 11/1

Mike Perry to win by knockout or technical knockout: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).