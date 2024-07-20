Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE!

Jake Paul continues his professional boxing journey with a high-profile fight against Mike Perry in Florida. This was supposed to be the night of his blockbuster showdown with Mike Tyson in Texas, only for that enormous and controversial Netflix event to be pushed back until November after the 58-year-old heavyweight legend suffered a recent ulcer flare-up.

Paul is looking to stay sharp and instead of just biding his time for that colossal clash with ‘Iron Mike’ has decided to try and add another name to his list of defeated former MMA stars. Looking to succeed where fellow UFC veterans such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren have all failed is ‘Platinum’ Perry, who is now one of the premier names in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and will be hoping to spring a big upset and follow Tommy Fury as only the second man ever to beat Paul inside the ring.

Tonight’s event at Amalie Arena in Tampa features a lengthy undercard including Amanda Serrano, who fights Stevie Morgan with her eagerly-anticipated rematch with Katie Taylor also postponed until November 15. Follow Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live below!

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry latest news

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa

How to watch: DAZN pay-per-view

Start time: Prelims from 12am BST, main event at 5am

Fight card in full

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight prediction

Tonight's running order

23:09 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s full running order, with the early prelim action now less than an hour away...

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry prediction

23:01 , George Flood

It has been a relatively low-key run of fights for Jake Paul since losing to Tommy Fury and then beating Nate Diaz last summer.

There was little to learn from first-round wins over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, and those did not add any support to his claims that his boxing career will lead to the very top of the sport.

Paul’s focus will be on avoiding anything that jeopardises a big-money bout with Tyson later this year and that could lead to a more cautious approach here.

Perry has impressed in bare-knuckle boxing, but will naturally not carry the same power on Saturday night. He lost seven of his last 10 UFC fights, before stepping away in 2021, and the one time he did lace up the gloves ended in defeat to Kenneth McNeil nine years ago.

There is a familiar feel to this fight for Paul, against yet another opponent moving away from disciplines more familiar to them.

Perry can at least keep it competitive, certainly more so than has been the case in Paul’s recent fights, but he is unlikely to come away with victory.

Paul to win, via unanimous decision.

(Getty Images)

Fight card in full

22:58 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s fight card in full...

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan

Ashton Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Uriah Hall

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry start time

22:52 , George Flood

Coverage of tonight’s early prelim fights begins at 12am BST in the UK (7pm ET), with the main undercard expected to begin at around 2am (9pm ET).

Ring walks for the main event should be at approximately 5am BST (12am ET).

Another very late night in store for British fight fans...

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

22:49 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s big event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live

22:47 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

With his blockbuster and controversial Netflix-screened showdown with heavyweight boxing icon Mike Tyson now postponed until November 15, the so-called ‘Problem Child’ is back in action at Tampa’s Amalie Arena tonight against another former UFC star as he battles ‘Platinum’ Perry, now a big name in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Can Paul keep his momentum going with a fourth straight win in Florida to follow his lone defeat to Tommy Fury and send a warning shot to the 58-year-old Tyson?

Or will Perry succeed where the likes of fellow UFC alumni Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren have all failed and spring a sizeable upset to wreck Paul’s best-laid plans?

Keep it right here for updates and results throughout the night.