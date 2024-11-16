Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson result: 'Problem Child' eases to points win in disappointing spectacle

Jake Paul cruised to a straightforward unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in a hugely disappointing spectacle in Texas on Friday night.

‘The Problem Child’ eased to the most comfortable of points wins at AT&T Stadium with scores of 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 following a one-sided contest screened live on Netflix that had been one of the most-talked-about and likely most-watched of the century as it broke the record for the biggest US boxing gate ever outside of Las Vegas, yet proved a thoroughly lacklustre affair given the total ineffectiveness of the 58-year-old Tyson against an opponent 31 years his junior.

Fighting professionally for the first time in almost two decades, former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson landed just 18 punches on the YouTuber-turned-pugilist throughout the course of eight tough two-minute rounds that only served to vindicate the staunch critics who insisted that such a fight should never have been permitted to happen in the first place.

Frustrated fans intermittently booed during and after the tame main event, which saw Paul appear reluctant to embarrass a boxing icon as he showcased admirable restraint and failed to deliver the knockout he had promised.

Tyson - who created headlines at Thursday’s feisty weigh-in by slapping Paul after claiming he had stood on his foot during a final face-off - attempted to start the contest fast as he chased Paul around the ring early, but quickly looked tired and had a brace on his knee as his lack of movement quickly became an issue as he tried and failed to pin down Paul, who responded with a couple of sharp right hands as fans registered their displeasure at the repeated clinching.

Paul was utilising his jab well and trying to set up his trademark overhand right, beginning to inflict punishment on Tyson who was continually biting down on his glove as he took some powerful hooks but did manage to counter down the middle.

Attempts from Tyson to rally at the start of the third proved short-lived and Paul was completely untroubled thereafter, coasting to victory on the judges’ scorecards to move to 11-1 and inflict on Tyson a seventh professional defeat.

In Saturday’s huge co-main event, Katie Taylor earned a hugely controversial unanimous decision win from an epic rematch with Amanda Serrano, who suffered a terrible cut above her eye during the course of an enthralling battle.

Mario Barrios retained his WBC welterweight title after a gruelling, bloody 12-round war with Mexican-American rival Abel Ramos was ruled a split draw.

India’s Neeraj Goyat showboated his way to a straightforward decision victory over Brazilian former YouTuber Whindersson Nunes, while Shadasia Green edged Melinda Watpool to claim the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title.

Lucas Bahdi outpointed late replacement opponent Armando Casamonica, while Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington opened the night with a dominant win over Australia’s Dana Coolwell.