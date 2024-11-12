Netflix will on Friday make history with their first foray into live boxing with the blockbuster fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer takes on the former undisputed heavyweight champion in Texas, which sees Tyson come out of retirement for his first professional bout since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

It's a fight which has been months in the making, having first been announced in March for a July date which then had to be postponed due to Tyson suffering a medical issue.

Netflix will be broadcasting the entire event to their 280million-plus global subscribers.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (London Standard)

Is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson free with Netflix subscription?

As long as you have a Netflix subscription, then you can watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson at no extra cost.

How much does Netflix cost?

Monthly subscription plans start from £4.99, which includes adverts, and rise to £17.99 for the Ultra HD service.

When does Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson start?

The entire event is due to start from 10.30pm GMT on Friday, November 15, 2024 and is expected to run throughout the night until around 6am GMT on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The co-main event of Paul vs Tyson is expected to begin with the ring walks at no earlier than 4am GMT on Saturday, November 16.

In the other co-main event, taking place around an hour earlier, will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off in a hugely-anticipated rematch for the undisputed light-welterweight title