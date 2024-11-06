Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson purse: How much money will fighters be paid for huge boxing fight?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson go head-to-head inside a boxing ring later this month.

Following a delay after Tyson suffered a health scare in July, the two will meet at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on Friday November 15.

It is almost two decades since ‘Iron Mike’ stepped into a boxing ring in a professional capacity, though he did square off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout back in 2020.

Tyson’s professional record (50-6, 44KOs) is on the line here, however, in an officially sanctioned bout.

Paul (11-1, 7KOs), meanwhile, returns to the ring for the first time since beating Mike Perry by way of technical knockout in July. The crossover YouTube star has won seven professional fights and three by knockout, though was outpointed by Tommy Fury in February 2023.

While boxing pursuits are unlikely to be huge fans of the bout, there is little doubt the eyes of the world will be watching.

As such, both fighters are in line for quite the payday.

Showdown: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to meet inside a boxing ring this month (Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson purse: How much money will each fighter be paid?

Speaking at a press conference in August, Paul suggested he was in line to make $40million, which roughly equates to around £31.1million.

"I'm here to make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend. I don't give a f**k about anything else,” he said.

“And he's the one that wanted it to be a pro fight. So he's gonna get his a** knocked out real, real, for real on a real record. You're gonna see on BoxRec -- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson.”

UFC legend Henry Cejudo is a close friend of Tyson, with the pair previously hosting a podcast together. He suggested back in March that the 57-year-old is set to earn in the region of $20million (roughly £15.4million).

“I mean, you know what I respect, Uncle Mike… but it obviously takes two to tango,” Cejudo said. “I feel like there is probably a really good payday for Mike. He’s probably going to wind up making close to about $20mi and he’s about to turn 58 years old. Literally, Jake is 27 and Mike is 57.

"I don't like it but I was with Mike when he was getting ready for his Roy Jones Jr. fight. This dude is disciplined, he gets moody when he's in fight camp and doesn't smoke as much. He runs every day at 5'o'clock in the morning. If there's anybody super ferocious who can potentially put this dude out, it is Mike."