Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream, latest updates and reaction from Netflix clash

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE!

Jake Paul easily defeated Mike Tyson in a massively disappointing and somewhat farcical fight in Texas on Friday night. One of the most-hyped boxing bouts of the century screened live around the world on Netflix proved a hugely tame affair at AT&T Stadium, with former formidable undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson’s limitations inside the ring at 58 made clear from the outset as he failed to keep pace with an opponent 31 years his junior.

Tyson managed to land just 18 punches throughout the course of eight gruelling two-minute rounds compared to Paul’s 78, though ‘The Problem Child’ failed to deliver his promised knockout as he instead won comfortably on the cards with judges scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 before turning his attentions to once again firing shots at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

On Friday night’s undercard, Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano in very controversial fashion again to retain her undisputed light-welterweight crown. Mario Barrios kept his WBC welterweight title after a thrilling split draw with Abel Ramos, while Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes and Shadasia Green edged out Melinda Watpool to win the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight belt after early wins for both Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington and Lucas Bahdi. Follow Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson reaction live below!

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson latest news

Paul eases to points win over Tyson in drab spectacle

Taylor controversially beats cut Serrano despite point deduction

Barrios retains WBC welterweight belt after epic draw with Ramos

Goyat eases to victory over Nunes to open main card

Green beats Watpool to win WBO super-middleweight title

How many punches did Mike Tyson land against Jake Paul in boxing fight?

07:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing ended in a predictable defeat against Jake Paul on Friday.

Almost two decades after retiring from the sport and even longer since Tyson could have been considered a genuine force at heavyweight, ‘Iron Mike’ lost a unanimous 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 decision in Arlington, Texas.

Naturally, at 58, few were backing Tyson against a man thirty-one years his junior. Paul’s professional boxing record may leave a lot to be desired but the age gap was always difficult to ignore.

(Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

Jake Paul next opponent: 'Problem Child' declares Canelo 'needs me' after Mike Tyson win

07:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jake Paul roared Canelo Alvarez “needs me” after ‘The Problem Child’ beat Mike Tyson on Friday night.

The crossover YouTube star has frequently called Canelo out for what would be a blockbuster fight in terms of interest, albeit one unlikely to go down well amongst boxing purists.

(Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

KSI slams Jake Paul as boxing rival reacts to 'disgusting' Mike Tyson fight

07:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI has slammed long-term rival Jake Paul after the latter’s unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson on Friday night.

After so much hype, former world heavyweight champion Tyson looked every one of his 58 years upon his return to professional boxing, 19 years after initially retiring from the sport.

(Getty Images)

Mike Tyson confirms injury and addresses glove biting

06:54 , George Flood

When asked about the brace on his knee, Tyson admitted that he had carried an injury into the fight but didn’t want to use it as an excuse.

“I have a biting fixation,” he jokes when asked about repeatedly biting his glove during the bout.

Evander Holyfield was in the house tonight. Not sure how funny he would have found that, mind...

Jake Paul: Canelo Alvarez needs me

06:00 , George Flood

Paul full of respect and admiration for Tyson, insisting he was trying his best and did still have fear that Iron Mike could hurt him.

But you know that he was holding back hugely for almost the whole fight.

Paul insists he does not want to call out anyone else specifically, but can’t resist a few more digs when pressed on Canelo Alvarez.

“Canelo needs me,” he says. “I'm not even gonna call him out.

“He knows he wants a payday and he knows where the money man's at."

Mike Tyson challenges Logan Paul with career not over

05:56 , George Flood

The most shocking thing from those post-fight interviews inside the ring from Ariel Helwani was Tyson hinting strongly that he’s not finished yet and could well yet fight again.

Asked who he had in mind, he playfully teased a potential future bout with Jake’s brother Logan - who responded by saying he would “kill” Tyson.

No one wants to see that fight.

05:46 , George Flood

Despite the manufactured animosity in the build-up to the fight, plenty of respect is shown between both men in the ring afterwards. Nice to see.

It’s probably the most damning indictment of Tyson’s performance that you could tell from early on that Paul was going easy on him.

A 58-year-old has no place inside a professional boxing ring, regardless of their history.

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision

05:41 , George Flood

Here come those scores:

80-72, 79-73, 79-73 - all of course in favour of Jake Paul, who wins by unanimous decision to move to 11-1 as a professional boxer.

78 punches from Paul landed to Tyson’s 18. That rather tells the story of a pitiful spectacle.

A seventh pro loss for Tyson in his first bout for almost 20 years. Feels crazy that goes on his record.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:37 , George Flood

A long embrace from Paul and Tyson after the final bell.

Big Mo asks several times for the ring to be cleared so the official decision can be read out.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:36

Round 8

Well, that was certainly a difficult watch, wasn’t it?

Tyson makes it to the final bell at least, but I think that’s more due to Paul not wanting to humiliate him.

No knockout as he promised, but the most comfortable victory on points for Paul.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:33 , George Flood

Round 7

More of the same in the seventh, with a tired Tyson sadly offering nothing.

I actually think Paul deserves a bit of credit here for not making this an embarrassment for Iron Mike - you get the sense he could finish this at any time if he wanted to.

Intermittent boos from a frustrated crowd, who wanted more from Tyson.

Paul rattles in a succession of nice hooks.

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:31

Round 6

It’s not for a lack of trying from Tyson, he just doesn’t have it anymore - and that’s not surprising or any sort of slight given that the man is nearly 60.

His head movement isn’t bad, but his legs aren’t playing ball at all and haven’t since the start.

He’s really feeling the pace and you get the sense that Paul is deliberately holding back here.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:27 , George Flood

Round 5

To his credit, Tyson got in a couple of solid shots during some close-range exchanges in the fifth, including a nice counter left down the middle.

That is after Paul had rattled off his own left hook to the side of the head and landed flush with that big overhand right.

Credit to Mike for shaking that off. That could easily have ended the fight right there.

He’s biting his glove cos he’s in pain!! 😔🤬😔 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 16, 2024

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:23 , George Flood

Round 4

Tyson is biting down on his left glove a lot during this fight so far.

He’s sadly just got nothing to offer here and it’s a desperate watch through four, in truth.

All the punches are being landed by Paul, but even he doesn’t seem to want to go too hard on Tyson.

What are we doing here, honestly?

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:21 , George Flood

Round 3

Tyson is already looking absolutely exhausted in there and Paul appeared to let him off the hook at the end of the third.

The sprightly Paul is jabbing well to try and set up the big right hand, knocking Tyson off balance with ease.

Tyson does not look good here at all and it’s very hard to watch. But are we really surprised?

Paul three rounds to the good, surely.

(AP)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:17

Round 3

Tyson tries to start the third round fast and rattle in some hard shots but he can’t quite manage it and he’s now being peppered with sharp strikes from Paul, who is beginning to inflict some punishment on the 58-year-old.

And now the Netflix coverage appears to have cut out. Marvelous.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:15

Round 2

Second round is a bit of a non-event, it must be said.

As you would expect given the frankly ridiculous 31 year age gap, Paul is moving much better and is much lighter on his feet.

Not too much at all landed in a quiet couple of minutes, Paul looking for but not connecting with that trademark overhand right.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:11

Round 1

Tyson is going after Paul early on, literally chasing him around the ring in somewhat comical fashion.

The crowd boo plenty of clinching before Paul settles the nerves with a couple of sharp right hands.

Tyson is trying to apply plenty of pressure from the outset but he can’t quite pin Paul down.

Paul manages to keep out of his grasp and flashes a couple of good rights to take the first round.

(AP)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

05:09

HERE WE GO!

Mike Tyson ring walk

05:04

Vintage Mike Tyson ring walk as he gets set for his first professional fight for almost 20 years.

All business, all in black as he strides purposefully to the middle.

This crowd is heavily, heavily pro-Tyson.

Time for the final introductions from Big Mo!

(AP)

Jake Paul ring walk

04:59 , George Flood

Plenty more boos for Jake Paul as he makes his way to the ring sitting in a green car complete in the back with the pigeon that he tried to give to Tyson.

Brother Logan is sat alongside him, dousing him with Jake Paul’s W spray.

‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins is the ring-walk music of choice.

The song has an association with Tyson of course after his cameo appearance in comedy blockbuster The Hangover.

(AP)

Jake Paul ring walk

04:56

Jake Paul is ring-walking first in Dallas...

04:54 , George Flood

National anthem done, it’s almost time for the ring walks at a packed-out AT&T Stadium!

One of the most-talked-about-fights of the century is almost upon us.

Don’t go anywhere...

Jake Paul: I don't fear Mike Tyson... I will knock him out

04:43 , George Flood

Jake Paul has made it crystal clear this week and over recent months that he has absolutely no fear about stepping into the ring with one of the most ferocious fighters that boxing has ever seen.

“Yeah, it's cute,” he said. “I fear no man. So I want him to be that old savage Mike. He says he's going to kill me. I'm ready. I want that killer.

“I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson coming next

04:32 , George Flood

Much more to come from the fallout of that fight, but for now we turn attentions towards tonight’s mammoth main event.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is coming up NEXT!

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Amanda Serrano team accuse Katie Taylor of dirty tactics

04:29 , George Flood

Amanda Serrano also complains of Katie Taylor’s headbutts before trainer Jordan Maldonado gets back on the microphone and takes aim at both Taylor and the referee.

All very unsavoury now as he keeps accusing Taylor of having a history of dirty tactics.

Asked about the prospect of a third fight, he says as long as it’s with no headbutting and with a referee who “knows what he’s doing”.

Maldonado is seething. He also says the two should fight in MMA in the PFL.

Katie Taylor booed after hugely controversial win

04:25

Katie Taylor is strongly booed by the crowd at AT&T Stadium as she conducts her post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani inside the ring.

She rejects the accusations of dirty fighting and says she doesn’t care that the commentary team thought she lost the fight.

She’s also open to a third fight with Serrano.

Katie Taylor edges out Amanda Serrano in epic rematch

04:19 , George Flood

OR NOT!

All three judges score the bout 95-94 in favour of Katie Taylor!

Wow - I was not expecting that, especially with the point deduction, and there are heavy boos from the Texas crowd.

Another hugely contentious result. This one feels much worse than last time.

Surely Serrano won that. Surely.

(AP)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

04:16

Absolutely epic. I feel like I need a lie-down after that incredible, gruelling 10-round war that certainly lived up to the first edition.

It was just round upon round upon round of them both unleashing a barrage of heavy punches on one another as they continually stood and exchanged big bombs at close range.

Amazing from Serrano to shrug off the effects and the blood from one of the nastiest cuts you will see.

Taylor with the point deducted as well of course. Serrano will get it this time, surely...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

04:13 , George Flood

Taylor and Serrano continue to go hell for leather in the middle of the ring!

It’s extraordinary, they are just spending round after round standing and trading enormous shots in a furious non-stop blur.

Serrano’s corner are furious with Taylor for her use of the head, with angry trainer Jordan Maldonado continually calling her “dirty” during an interview with Netflix during the ninth.

Into the final round we go! Taylor surely needs a big finish here.

This feels like Serrano’s fight to lose...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

04:08

It’s all-out attack all the time from both women in a quite incredible fight here - big shot after big shot with almost no defence whatsoever.

That horror cut is getting worse and worse for Serrano, whose face is a bloodied mess.

Taylor has a point deducted late in the eighth for more use of the head!

Wow. How important could that be?

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

04:02

It does initially look as if the Serrano corner might ask for this to be stopped before the start of the seventh.

But Serrano comes back out eventually and both fighters stand and trade furiously in the middle of the ring once more.

Epic drama in Dallas.

(AP)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

04:00 , George Flood

Oh no - what was initially an awkward cut of Serrano’s caused by that accidental headbutt has now properly opened up into a mess midway through the sixth.

The fight is temporarily halted as the ringside doctor steps up to the apron for an examination, with Serrano insisting that she can continue.

Cheers from the crowd as this engrossing bout goes on, for now.

But that cut is absolutely awful and I wouldn’t be surprised if the corner get this stopped.

We’ve gone past four rounds, so there would be a result.

And I think based on the fight so far, it would likely be a Serrano victory...

03:58 , George Flood

Issues to iron out by Netflix on this broadcast too, with no shortage of buffering tonight.

There have also been sound issues during interviews involving the likes of Evander Holyfield and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

03:56

A brief backstage interview with Mike Tyson by son Amir sees the former dismiss any drama ahead of the main event as he predicts a “vicious win”.

We then see a shot of Tyson’s bare backside before the cameras pan away...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:55 , George Flood

Taylor does well to fire back quickly and furiously when she’s left trapped, but she does not want to engage in too may of these brutal close-range firefights with the undeniable power that Serrano possesses.

Taylor looks to be rocked again midway through the fourth, while an accidental clash of heads has caused a cut around Serrano’s right eye.

Formidable stuff from the challenger at the moment, but that cut is in a very awkward place as the blood flows.

Work to do in the corner before the start of the fifth...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:51 , George Flood

Serrano is the clear aggressor as she constantly walks down Taylor, who won’t be intimidated as she quickly fights back to meet fire with fire when Amanda launches into her sustained, powerful attacks.

(AP)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:47 , George Flood

Taylor is rather read the riot act in the corner after being rocked before the bell in the first.

But she shakes it off and fights back in the second, landing her best shot early to set the tone and rifling in some lovely counters.

Plenty of action already!

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:44 , George Flood

What a start!

Serrano is not messing around tonight as she lands hard early, backing her up into the corner.

Taylor manages a couple of crisp counters, but she’s being hit a lot and eats a massive overhand left that forces her back into the ropes!

Taylor was really hurt there and will be very grateful for the bell.

Serrano looking fearsome in the opener...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:40 , George Flood

Rousing final introductions from Kody 'Big Mo' Mommaerts over, it’s finally time for this rematch to get underway!

Let’s hope for a repeat of that classic from Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Here we go...

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:36

As understated a ring walk as ever from the legendary Katie Taylor, who has on her usual black and gold sparkling robe with her collection of world title belts carried alongside her.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

03:32 , George Flood

Amanda Serrano - who is of course promoted by Jake Paul and MVP - looks to be wearing a bulletproof vest emblazoned with a Puerto Rico flag and the words ‘believe in yourself’ as she confidently makes her way to the ring.

Amanda Serrano 'chasing greatness' as she jumps three divisions

03:27 , George Flood

Amanda Serrano is still the unified featherweight champion and believes she deserves more respect for jumping three weight classes to battle Katie Taylor at light-welterweight in this rematch.

She said: “A lot of people don't acknowledge I am going up through three divisions being the unified featherweight champion.

“It's always hard for me and uncomfortable when I have to leave my weight class where I feel comfortable at.

“[I’ve had] to eat a lot more protein, a lot more carbs just to make sure that I feel good at the weight.

“I'm hoping that I can make at least the 138 tomorrow, but it is what it is.

“I'm chasing greatness and that's going up three divisions to face Katie Taylor once again, and I will be victorious.”

(ESTHER LIN)

Katie Taylor: I believe I won the first fight clearly

03:22 , George Flood

Katie Taylor has little time for those who claim she lost the first fight at Madison Square Garden...

“I believe that I won the last fight clearly and I'm just got to go in there Friday night and beat her again,” she said this week.

“I put my body through the trenches over the last few months and it’s an absolute privilege to be here on the same card as a legend in the sport.

“It's absolutely an amazing opportunity that we both have, and I just can't wait to step in there and showcase what I can do again and get another win.”

(Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch coming up

03:15 , George Flood

The co-main event of the night is almost upon us in Dallas!

Two-and-a-half years on from their memorable epic in the biggest women’s boxing match of all time at the historic Madison Square Garden, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to run it back with the former defending her undisputed crown at light-welterweight.

If this is even a quarter as good as the first fight from April 2022, then we are in for a real treat.

Taylor won the first bout by split decision to retain her undisputed lightweight titles after withstanding a late onslaught, but many thought Serrano had done enough to take it.

We’re expecting another close war at AT&T Stadium tonight, with the bar set high by Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Paul makes prediction for Mike Tyson knockout

03:06 , George Flood

Jake Paul is being interviewed backstage now, insisting that he is glad Mike Tyson slapped him at yesterday’s explosive weigh-in as he made it “personal”.

He also mocks Tyson’s claims that he reacted to having his foot stepped on.

Paul insists he has no nerves whatsoever about stepping into the ring with one of the most formidable fighters in history, and predicts a knockout inside five rounds.

(Getty Images for Netflix)

03:03

We’re surely going to need to see that again...

(Getty Images)

Mario Barrios retains title after engrossing split draw

03:01 , George Flood

Here come the scores...

114-112 Ramos, 116-110 Barrios, 113-113 draw - a split draw!

It means Barrios retains his WBC welterweight title.

I’ve got no complaints with that outcome, but it feels like we’re averaging one dismal card a fight at the moment.

116-110 Barrios is much too wide.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:59

Another absolutely explosive final round to finish this truly remarkable contest.

Neither man leaves anything to chance as they again go toe to toe in the most brutal fashion, both swinging and connecting right to the very end.

It was a dominant start from Barrios as he dropped Ramos and looked to be in cruise control before those huge right hands stopped him in his tracks.

Both men had their successes after that in an engrossing, bloody war. This will be mighty close on the cards...

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:55

This might have claimed fight of the night honours before Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have even stepped into the ring.

Despite significant damage to both men and blood all over the place, they are still trading huge shots at close range time and time and time again.

The conditioning is incredible. Two absolute warriors.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:52 , George Flood

Into the penultimate round we go of a bloody war in which momentum has swung sharply back and forth and in which both men have been dropped once.

Blood is streaming from a cut above Ramos’ eye...

(Getty Images)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:49 , George Flood

Another superb round in the 10th, with Barrios sporting a busted nose and blood also smeared over the face of Ramos.

The damage to both fighters tells the tale of the gruelling last few rounds.

That right hand of Ramos is inflicting some real damage.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:43

You cannot take your eyes off this for a second!

Ramos looks to have Barrios hurt again before the bell in the eighth.

The ninth develops into a proper war, with both men landing some eye-catching shots.

More fireworks to come in this barnstormer...

Mike Tyson reveals reason for Jake Paul weigh-in slap

02:40 , George Flood

Yesterday’s feisty weigh-in between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson exploded when ‘Iron Mike’ slapped his rival during the final face-off.

He claimed afterwards that Paul had deliberately stood on his foot.

"I was in my socks and he had on shoes," Tyson said.

"He stepped on my toe because he is a f*****g a*****e. I wanted to think it happened by accident.

“But now I think it may have happened on purpose. I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate."

Paul was incensed by the slap, saying on stage: “Mike Tyson, that was a cute slap buddy.

“But tomorrow, you’re getting knocked the f**k out. I’m f*****g him up, I’m f*****g up.

“He hits like a b***h. It’s personal now, it’s personal now.”

He ended by roaring: “He must die.”

(AP)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:37

Barrios is now looking uncomfortable, unable to avoid Ramos’ right hand as he takes another awkward one around the ear.

Excellent fight, this. Properly engrossing.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:33

Barrios gets to the bell at the end of the sixth, but that was a real bolt from the blue - the champion guilty of some overconfidence perhaps?

It was a bullet of a right hand from Ramos that did the damage, quickly followed by another that had Barrios turned around and then sinking to the canvas.

Can he now build on that for the upset? Suddenly he can’t miss with the right...

(Getty Images)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:30

WOW!

Barrios looks to be cruising but Ramos explodes midway through the sixth and puts the champion down!

Barrios is really hurt here and Ramos is suddenly hunting a finish.

An incredible turnaround...

Crowd showcase support for Mike Tyson

02:26 , George Flood

Footage is shown of both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson arriving backstage between the fourth and fifth rounds of this world championship bout.

Boos for Paul and enormous cheers for Tyson - no doubt who this crowd want to win tonight’s mammoth main event.

Both men looking nice and relaxed as they make their way to their respective dressing rooms.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:24 , George Flood

Another impressive round from Barrios, who is in total control of this fight.

He’s teeing up the right hand beautifully off the jab and easily deflecting most of what Ramos has to offer.

The challenger is trying to throw plenty, but most of his efforts are being brushed off.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:22

Ramos not without his successes in the third, but he’s not got the power to unduly trouble Barrios.

The champion looks a cut above at the moment, looking accurate and incisive, setting up the combinations with a great jab.

Really tough to see how Ramos can win this.

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:16 , George Flood

The size difference between these two is very apparent.

Barrios is continuing to work sweetly off the jab, creating plenty of lovely angles from which to attack.

He looks slick, composed and confident, dropping Ramos again before the bell in the second!

It was a left hook followed by a devastating straight right that put the challenger on his back.

Ferocious from the champion. So good.

Ramos in survival mode already here...

(AP)

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:12 , George Flood

Lovely movement and a little drop into a punishing straight right from Barrios there that rocked Ramos in the opening round.

Did his glove touch the canvas there?!

Replays show it may well have...

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

02:11 , George Flood

You certainly can’t miss champion Barrios with those bright pink shorts and gloves.

He starts the fight very well indeed, jabbing nicely and quickly hurting Ramos with a solid shot that buckles his legs.

He just about manages to keep himself from scraping the canvas, however.

But an ominous start for the challenger.

Mike Tyson in the house

02:08

He’s in the building!

What a jacket that is, by the way...

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos up next

02:01

Back to a bit of boxing normality next as Mario Barrios makes the first defence of his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos.

‘El Azteca’ Barrios - whose only professional defeats to date came against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman - won the interim crown by outpointing Fabian Maidana as the co-main event when Canelo Alvarez beat Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas back in May.

He was later upgraded to full WBC champion status at 147lbs after Terence Crawford was made champion in recess after moving up to 154 and beating Israil Madrimov.

Now he defends against Arizona native Ramos, who is a huge underdog tonight.

(Getty Images)

Neeraj Goyat eases to victory over Whindersson Nunes

01:52

59-55 Goyat, 60-54 Goyat, 60-54 Goyat.

Total domination from Goyat, who claims a very, very easy unanimous decision win.

He came to entertain on such a big stage, but I think crossed the line with some of the taunting antics - particularly that bizarre episode in the corner.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:49 , George Flood

Goyat tries to finish with a flourish, hurting Nunes with a couple of nasty flurries as he empties the tank in the final seconds.

Nunes is pretty helpless against the ropes as Goyat continues to tee off on the Brazilian.

No doubt which way this will be going on the cards...

(Getty Images)

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:45 , George Flood

Into the final round we go in this bizarre spectacle to kick off tonight’s main card.

Goyat pitching a shutout at the moment...

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:40

Goyat is evidently trying to play the role of entertainer and character here but he’s coming off very poorly if you ask me.

It’s an utter mismatch of course, but his evident lack of conditioning means he should probably take it a little bit easy on the non-stop mockery.

When he actually decides to key in and focus, he attacks well to both body and head with some nice powerful flurries and hand speed.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:36 , George Flood

Goyat is only fighting in short bursts here and looks pretty exhausted the rest of the time.

Nunes tries his best to take the fight to him in the third, but he can’t gain any respect and Goyat throws back with far more intent and power when he has to before then marching away to get his breath back.

This is really awful stuff in truth, Goyat just seeking to humiliate Nunes wherever possible with some very bizarre behaviour over in the corner.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:31 , George Flood

Goyat - whose conditioning certainly doesn’t look the best - ups the tempo early in the second, overwhelming Nunes with a spiteful flurry as he then continues to goad the Brazilian.

Nunes is trying to have some success behind the jab, but he’s very limited indeed with no power at all and the ultra-confident Goyat continues to keep his hands dismissively at his sides.

Goyat suddenly unleashes another sustained attack in the corner as the showboating and taunting continues.

A strange old fight this, with Goyat missing with a wild left hand from the hip before then peppering Nunes with a very laboured flurry of punches to both body and head.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:26

Goyat is working well behind the jab early in round one, constantly attacking the body and quickly putting the combinations together.

He’s got his hands down and chin in the air, but he’s evidently not worried about the threat of Nunes.

A couple of nice counters from Goyat to finish a comfortable opening round.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

01:21 , George Flood

Time for our first fight of this main card in Arlington!

India’s Neeraj Goyat - another MVP fighter - is taking on Brazilian YouTuber-turned-fighter Whindersson Nunes in a six-round contest at super-middleweight.

(Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson sets record for biggest US gate outside Las Vegas

01:11 , George Flood

More than 70,000 fans are expected to be packed into AT&T Stadium tonight in Arlington, Texas - home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) claim that gate receipts have already made $17.8million.

That makes tonight’s event the highest boxing gate ever recorded in the USA outside of the fight capital of Las Vegas and Nevada, smashing the $9m in gate receipts when Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez beat Billy Joe Saunders at the same venue back in 2021.

I daresay it might be one of the most watched fights of the century as well, when it’s all said and done.

Whatever your thoughts on the event, you can’t deny its sheer size and reach.

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson edging closer

01:04

That does it for the early undercard in Texas, with the main four-fight bill on the way very shortly.

The stage is set for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. in tonight’s huge main event.

Not too long to wait now!

(Getty Images)

Shadasia Green beats Melinda Watpool by split decision

00:54 , George Flood

Once again we go to the judges’ scorecards...

97-93 Green, 96-94 Watpool, 96-94 Green - Green wins the split decision to pick up the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title.

I think that’s very harsh on the Canadian. 97-93 Green is another disappointing card.

(Getty Images)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:53 , George Flood

Another close round to finish, with Green presumably thinking she’s won based on her approach there.

I’ve got that to Watpool, though.

Thought she was the aggressor for the most part and stayed nice and busy and positive throughout, often outworking and outlanding Green.

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:50 , George Flood

One round left to decide the destination of the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight belt.

This could be really, really close...

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:49 , George Flood

Green is just not doing enough for me at the moment.

Watpool takes the greater initiative again in the penultimate round, staying nice and aggressive on the front foot and continuing to land those scoring shots.

Shadasia may well need to show something in the final two minutes...

(AP)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:46 , George Flood

Another really close round in the eighth.

Watpool is so incisive, positive and accurate with a lot of her work, she’s still on the front foot and peppering Green with solid shots on the inside.

She’s the busier of the two for sure right now, Green needs to up her tempo and output with this looking so, so close.

The final two rounds will be pivotal...

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:43

Some of these rounds are very hard to score indeed with both women throwing plenty and each landing a number of spiteful shots.

Green has the superior power, but Watpool is evidently no slouch in that department either.

This is truly anybody’s fight at the moment. Into the championship rounds we go...

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:40 , George Flood

There’s that Green power as she rocks Watpool midway through the sixth with a shuddering short left hook that is followed swiftly by a solid right.

Watpool shakes it off and has her own moments again, with more gruelling close-range exchanges between the pair as they trade more big shots at close range.

A really good watch this...

(AP)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:38 , George Flood

A superb fifth round from Watpool, who comes straight out and immediately punishes Green.

She’s on the offensive for practically the whole two minutes, successfully getting to the inside and letting a lot of spiteful shots fly in quick succession.

Green looks a bit dazed at the moment, not getting the chance to establish much rhythm.

I think she’s being outworked at the moment. I have it 3-2 to Watpool through five.

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:34 , George Flood

This has been really impressive from Watpool, who is trying to take the fight to Green where possible and use offence as the best form of defence.

She’s pressurising Green constantly and needs no second invitation to let her hands go, trying to rough her up and land plenty on the inside.

It’s working at the moment...

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:30 , George Flood

A cracking contest this through three two-minute rounds which have flown by as usual.

Watpool is not phased or intimidated at all by Green’s power as she looks to fight fire with fire and is content to trade big shots with the American, who looked hurt by a massive punch upstairs midway through the third.

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:25 , George Flood

Green wastes little time in trying to make her power felt as she walks down Watpool from the first bell.

A strong opener from the ‘Sweet Terminator’...

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:23 , George Flood

The first bell sounds!

The powerful Shadasia Green is out to make an emphatic statement as she continues on the comeback trail following that lone professional defeat by WBC and WBA interim champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Orlando in December 2023.

(Getty Images)

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

00:20

The final fight on the early undercard in Texas sees the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title on the line.

The Jake Paul-promoted Shadasia ‘Sweet Terminator” Green is up against undefeated Canadian Melinda “The Whip” Watpool.

Lucas Bahdi beats Armando Casamonica by majority decision

00:13 , George Flood

Here we go...

95-95, 96-93 Bahdi, 98-92 Bahdi - the Canadian wins it by majority decision and stays undefeated by moving to 18-0.

98-92 is an absolutely ridiculous scorecard, my word.

Casamonica will rightly feel hard done by - he deserves enormous credit given how late he was drafted in as a replacement.

(Getty Images)

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

00:10 , George Flood

No real urgency from Bahdi in the final round, but he definitely managed the cleaner work there to shade it.

Will that be enough to snatch it?

No result here would surprise me. To the scorecards we go...

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

00:08 , George Flood

What on earth is Bahdi waiting for here?

Another flat round in the ninth and he’s running a serious risk of falling to a real upset against a late replacement opponent who took the fight on 10 days’ notice.

Despite a tidy enough start, he’s been totally outworked by Casamonica over the last few rounds.

Into the 10th and final round we go and this could well be neck and neck...

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

00:05 , George Flood

Bahdi is trying to work the body and is catching the eye with the odd shot, but he’s really struggling to piece together any effective combinations.

Casamonica’s conditioning is excellent and he’s not dropping his tempo as he continues to apply constant pressure as the busier fighter on the front foot.

(Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:59

Bahdi is still trying to line up those counters to punish the front-footed Casamonica and has some success on that front early in the seventh.

But Casamonica lands his best shots of the fight so far midway through the round, connecting with that thumping overhand right.

Nice footwork and ring IQ from the Italian, who is surging with confidence now.

Casamonica’s cornerman should get a second career as a motivational speaker, based on these passionate speeches between rounds. Great stuff.

They think he’s winning this through seven and only three rounds to go. Do we have a huge early shock brewing in Arlington?

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:53

This really isn’t great from Bahdi, it must be said.

Expectations were high after that stunning shock knockout of Sylve over the summer and Casamonica barely had a week’s notice for this fight.

Bahdi really needs to up his tempo and work rate and start throwing more punches.

Casamonica even begins to taunt him at the end of the sixth.

Bahdi is breathing heavily and looks to be struggling to handle the pace against the busy Italian, who is always coming forward.

He always wants to land those crisp counters off the back foot but it’s all very laboured at the moment.

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:48 , George Flood

A furious end to the fourth as both men let their hands go and the big shots fly.

Bahdi’s left hook is a nice weapon and he’s still landing the cleaner and more effective punches.

Casamonica’s approach is a bit scruffy by constrast and he’s guilty of lunging in too much, but there’s no doubting his engine.

He’s outworking Bahdi at times and is the busier fighter for the most part, constantly upping the tempo after a rallying cry from his corner early on.

Interested to see how this is being scored...

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:44 , George Flood

This is a bit of an awkward contest through three, with Bahdi on top but not exactly convincing.

Casamonica is a tricky customer and a dangerous threat when he lunges forward, trying to land his swinging right hand.

Bahdi needs to be a bit careful here, he’s the better fighter but Casamonica often looks the busier and more purposeful.

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:39

A rather tentative start from Bahdi, who produced a stunning comeback and knockout of the year contender against much-hyped prospect Ashton “H2O” Sylve on the Jake Paul-Mike Perry undercard in Florida back in July.

He’s landing the cleaner and more eye-catching shots, but hasn’t been particularly busy so far through two rounds.

Casamonica is moving plenty and trying to apply plenty of pressure on the Canadian as he hopes to seize his late chance on such a massive stage.

Lucas Bahdi vs Armando Casamonica

Friday 15 November 2024 23:29

We quickly move on with tonight’s early prelims in Texas.

Up next, undefeated Canadian light-welterweight Lucas Bahdi makes his second appearance on a Jake Paul undercard as he takes on Italian Armando Casamonica in a 10-rounder.

Casamonica took this fight on just 10 days notice after an injury sustained by Corey Marksman.

(Getty Images)

Bruce Carrington beats Dana Coolwell

Friday 15 November 2024 23:19 , Alex Young

Bruce Carrington takes it via unanimous decision! No surprise there, that was coming from midway through the first round.

(Getty Images)

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

Friday 15 November 2024 23:17 , Alex Young

Final round begins with Carrington again getting to the centre of the ring quickest and is in full control as he tries to see out the fight.

A big left hook lands Coolwell flush on the draw, this one does have an impact and another quick double sees the Aussie drop to his knees. He eventually gets up, as Carrington looks for the knockout blow in the final 30 seconds... but doesn’t get it.

This one will go to the judges, but no doubt who has won this.

Click here to read the full blog on The The Standard's website