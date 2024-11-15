Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rules: How many rounds, gloves, headguards and weight explained for boxing tonight

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rules: How many rounds, gloves, headguards and weight explained for boxing tonight

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s blockbuster boxing bout is just hours away.

The pair were due to fight in July, but that was postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up, and they will instead go head-to-head in Texas tonight.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW JAKE PAUL VS MIKE TYSON LIVE!

It has been sanctioned as a professional fight, rather than an exhibition, making this the 59th bout on Tyson’s record, coming 19 years after he retired following defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride.

Paul, meanwhile, has looked to rebuild his career after he was beaten by Tommy Fury last year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has picked up four wins since then, taking his record to 10-1.

Here’s all you need to know about the rules for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson...

(ESTHER LIN)

Paul vs Tyson: How many rounds?

The bout at the AT&T Stadium is scheduled for eight rounds, though as a professional fight it could of course finish with a stoppage inside the distance. If not, it will go to the scorecards.

The fight will be contested over two-minute rounds, rather than the usual three minutes for men’s boxing.

Tyson said: “I wanted the shorter rounds because I wanted more action. If we only have two minutes, we'll fight more.”

Paul vs Tyson: What weight?

The fight will take place at heavyweight, meaning Paul and Tyson do not have to worry about making weight.

This will be the first time Paul has stepped up to heavyweight, having fought the majority of his bouts at either 185lbs or 200lbs.

Tyson weighed in at 227.2 pounds (103kg), while Paul tipped the scales at 228.4 pounds (103.6kg).

Paul vs Tyson: What size gloves?

Fighters at this weight would normally wear 10oz gloves for the bout, but Paul and Tyson will be using 14oz gloves for this event.

No head guards will be worn by either man.