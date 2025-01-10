Jake Quickenden welcomes second child with wife Sophie Church and shares their last-minute fears

Jake Quickenden has welcomed his second child with his wife Sophie Church.

The former X Factor star, 36, revealed Church gave birth to a baby boy, Kit, on Wednesday and shared a sweet video of their first moments with the newborn in hospital.

“Welcome to world little one. Kit Quickenden 6lb 13oz,” Quickenden captioned the clip on Instagram on Friday.

“Born 08/01/25 - As a dad I just want to say Sophie was incredible, thank you for delivering Kit and being so amazing.”

Quickenden and Church - who married in 2022 - are already parents to a son Leo, three, and Church has a son, Freddie, 10, from a previous relationship.

The I’m A Celebrity alum also admitted he was worried Church, 31, would give birth at home as the influencer experienced painful contractions in their bedroom.

He shared a photo of himself looking agonized while holding Church’s hand as she lay in their bed with her eyes squeezed shut.

“The face you pull when you think you're going to have to deliver your own baby at home!!” Quickenden captioned the post on his Instagram Story.

He shared a cute montage of Church breastfeeding Kit while eating a piece of toast in hospital and himself shirtless while cradling their newborn.

The couple announced in July that they were expecting another child after a “long time of trying.”

“WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five. We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world,” Quickenden wrote on Instagram at the time.

Quickenden feared his wife would give birth at home (Instagram/Jake Quickenden)

“We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again. Have a lovely Sunday.”

He posted an emotional clip of the family learning the good news, with Church showing her shocked sons an ultrasound scan.

Last year, the Dancing On Ice star reflected on the challenges of being a first-time father.

"I did struggle, I had burnout and I did find myself sitting on the bed and letting a few tears out every now and again with Sophie, and admitting like 'this is just this is so hard, I'm so tired,’” he told Mother & Baby.

"I think it is a sleep deprivation thing and once that goes and you all start sleeping more, it just becomes so much more enjoyable."

He was previously in a relationship with Danielle Fogarty, the daughter of world superbike racer Carl Fogarty, and they split in 2018.