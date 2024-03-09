Jake Tapper Brutally Checks 'Unofficial Trump Adviser' Sean Hannity Over Biden Take

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took a swipe at Fox News host Sean Hannity over his evaluation of a “very different” President Joe Biden following his State of the Union address Thursday.

Tapper, on Friday’s edition of “The Lead,” noted that Republicans have talked about Biden being “old, weak, gaffe-prone, senile” and a “pushover” before flipping to a clip of Hannity –– who he referred to as an “unofficial Trump adviser.”

“Tonight, America saw, let’s say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him ‘Jacked-Up Joe’ and that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated angry old man,” said Hannity, who has labelled Biden with the Trump-backed nickname “Sleepy Joe” for years.

The CNN anchor quipped that Hannity has always been “known for being charitable” before raising a question about conservative takes on Biden’s fiery speech to Congress.

“Can Republicans have it both ways?” Tapper asked.

“I mean, this also reminds me of the fact that they accuse him of being a dumb puppet fool and also this criminal mastermind. It just seems like you gotta pick a lane here.”

Hannity, in response to Tapper, took to X with a nickname of his own for the CNN anchor.

“Lol. @jaketapper Fake Jake are you really that dumb? OK. Let’s play, game on. Tune in to radio and TV Monday. I’ll gladly educate you. If you still have a job Monday,” Hannity wrote on Friday.

