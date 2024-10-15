Jake Tapper Uses Dictionary Definition To Expose Chilling Plans Under Trump 2.0

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday turned to the dictionary to offer a chilling summary of what to expect from a potential second Donald Trump presidency.

Tapper detailed the former president and current GOP nominee’s ramping up of his divisive rhetoric in recent weeks against his political opponents, undocumented immigrants and even immigrant children.

“The Lead” anchor referred to the assessment of Trump as “a total fascist” by retired Army Gen. Mark Milley in famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward’s new book, “War.” Milley served as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump and President Joe Biden.

Tapper then cited Merriam-Webster’s definition of “fascism”:

A populist political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition.

“You can be the judge as to whether Gen. Milley’s characterization sounds like what Mr. Trump is proposing out there on the stump, live for everyone to hear,” Tapper said.

Watch the full video here:

