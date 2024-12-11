Jaleel White Lost 16 Lbs. on “Dancing with the Stars”: 'I'm Pretty Coordinated'

The "Family Matters" alum said he was hired for “comic relief” but was more athletic than the producers anticipated

Jaleel White says he lost 16 lbs. during his 2012 run on Dancing with the Stars, explaining that he was able to nail the complicated moves with partner Kym Johnson.

During the Dec. 10 episode of Lance Bass’s podcast Frosted Tips, White and Bass, who was on DWTS in 2008, sounded off on the challenging nature of the reality competition.

“It's something that no one will understand: How freaking hard that was — unless you were on that show,” the ‘Nsync alum said. “I haven't met half the contestants on that show, but if I saw them on the street, I'd be, like, give them the biggest hug, be like. ‘I know. I know.’ ”

Santiago Felipe/Getty; Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty (Left) Jaleel White; (right) Lance Bass.

Related: Jaleel White Questioned His Acting Career After Jonathan Brandis' Sudden Death Following Their TV Pilot's Cancellation

“I lost sixteen pounds during that show!” the Family Matters alum, 48, said. “I came prepared to dance. I'm like, I'm an athlete, I'm gonna figure this out.”

White later shared that with Dancing with the Stars, “When they bring you on the show, they bring you on the show for a character reason, and they thought that I would be, like, there for comic relief … I always [am] light and funny, whatever, because that's just you know, who I try to be.”

But he didn't expect to be so good at dancing.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Lance Bass performs with Kym Johnson on "Dancing with the Stars."

Related: Jaleel White Opens Up About His Family Matters Costars Believing He Was 'Difficult' to Work with: 'I Digress'

"I'm not flopping around all over the floor like a fish, you know," White, who released his memoir, Growing Up Urkel this year, said. "I'm a pretty coordinated, dude. I love sports.”

He also shared that he was inspired by the athleticism of the show's professional dancers. “All the dancers are incredible," he said. "They are really that good at what they do, and that's really cool to see up close and personal."

Bass said he felt the same.

“It's so intimidating to be around people that are so good,” Bass agreed. “It's like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel inferior.’ ”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Read the original article on People