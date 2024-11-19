Jaleel White Opens Up About His “Family Matters” Costars Believing He Was 'Difficult' to Work with: 'I Digress'

"I've been told not to argue with my elders," White told Andy Cohen of costars Jo Marie Payton and Reginald VelJohnson

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty The cast of 'Family Matters' in 1991

Jaleel White is addressing his Family Matters costars’ comments about his “difficult” behavior on the set of the hit ’90s sitcom.

The actor, who played nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel on the series, joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live this week to discuss his just published memoir, Growing Up Urkel. The host asked White about his off-screen relationship with his Family Matters costars, specifically Jo Marie Payton and Reginald VelJohnson, whom Cohen noted have spoken publicly about the challenges of working with White back in the ’90s.

“They, at one point, said publicly that you were not that easy to work with,” Cohen said. “Did that surprise you to hear?”

“They're also over 70, and I've been told not to argue with my elders from the time I was 12 years old,” White, 47, responded. “So you know, with Jo Marie, it's always like, what day did I catch her on or what day did the interviewer catch her? I talk about it in the book.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jaleel White, Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton in 'Family Matters' in 1995

“So, when you say ‘difficult,’ I'll be self-aware enough to say, okay,” White continued. “You know, as a 13-year-old kid, anytime I was called to set, I always brought my basketball. I dribbled my basketball everywhere, and I can hear the script supervisor to this day, Joyce Webb, going, ‘Oh, here he comes with that basketball.’ It was tap, tap, tap, tap, tap, tap constantly.”

“It annoyed everybody,” Cohen interjected.

“Yeah,” White said. “If that is the extent to which I was called ‘difficult,’ then okay. I digress.”

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Payton acknowledged that White was “just a kid” when Family Matters was on the air, and blamed “some of those adults” on set for allowing the young actor to “run wild and do whatever he wanted to do, thinking he can say what he wants to say, you know, and hurt people's feelings and all that.”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jaleel White in 'Family Matters' in 1990

But during a 2023 90s Con panel moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne Heldman, both Payton and VelJohnson sounded a much more conciliatory note.

“Yes, sometimes you bump heads and things,” Payton, 74, said at the time, “But I’ll always love him. He was always a child to me, and I don’t care how old he is, he’s still a child to me … to me, no matter how old he gets, he’ll still be a baby. And I forgive everything because I have that kind of heart to get past stuff.”

VelJohnson, 72, noted that White joined the series midway through its first season. “He had a lot to deal with, because we were already established as a family, but he had to get into the group and introduce himself,” he said. “We love him. We’re sorry he’s not here, but he’s a special person.”

On Cohen’s show, White also explained why he thought moving the show from ABC to CBS for a ninth and final season was ultimately a mistake.

“It was really time for the show to be canceled to be quite honest,” he said. “We had jumped the shark in about the seventh season, but you know, people were making more money than they had made for the first three or four seasons.”

“I've retained the ability to look at the show objectively as a viewer and also as somebody who was a performer inside of the show,” he added, “and we should have been canceled after the seventh season.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jaleel White in October 2024

White also reiterated his resistance to ever doing a Family Matters reboot, comparing the series to another TGIF show, Full House, and Netflix’s recent Fuller House revival.

“I embrace the TGIF legacy, but I'm also careful to acknowledge that TGIF was a sinking ship, and you cannot make shows like that right now,” he explained. “Fuller House, I feel like they got away with it because they have a schmaltzy, kind of vanilla thing that they do that's very Hallmark-ish to be quite honest, and it benefits Candace [Cameron Bure] and that's wonderful. But I just didn't feel like we could get away with that same brand of humor.”

According to White, discussions of a potential reboot got far enough that he was offered a contract that was not to his liking. “I was not offered a direct reboot,” he told Cohen. “I was offered a blind contract with no script and half the pay that I made leaving the show, right? So, I'm like, ‘Wait, wait, what do you mean?’ I don't get to meet any producers. I don't get to see a script. ‘We'll pay you this,’ ” he said he was told, “And it's like, you know, if it's just a cash grab and, you know, I just, I'm not interested in that.”

“If I touch anything that's associated with Family Matters,” he added, “I want to advance the legacy and I want to help the kids' careers.”