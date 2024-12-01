Jaleel White Says the Secret to His “Family Matters” Audition Was Wearing His Dad’s Glasses and 'Too-Little Jeans'

During a panel at 90s Con earlier this year, the actor talked about how he "went the extra mile" to land the Steve Urkel role

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jaleel White as (left) Steve Urkel and (right) in Oct. 2024

With his thick eyeglasses, nasally voice and tight high water jeans, there’s probably no ‘90s sitcom character more distinctive than Steve Urkel, played by Jaleel White.

Best known for catchphrases such as “Did I do that?” and “Whoa, Mama!," the lovable nerd from Family Matters — who was originally meant to be a one-off character — became an instant hit with audiences and soon was elevated a regular cast member.

Earlier this year, while speaking during 90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach, Fla., at a panel called “The Evolution of Jaleel White,” the actor told the audience that getting asked to audition for a nerd role “felt fun” and transcended the stereotypical parts available to young Black actors at the time. “When that audition came along and I really read the breakdown for what the character was, I really felt I could get the job,” White, 47, said during the on Sept. 15 panel.

Determined to land the role, he concocted his own makeshift look for Steve, utilizing articles of clothing he could find around his own home. "I got inspired to get the glasses, dress up and go the extra mile to get the job,” he recalled. "The glasses were my dad’s, he wore them to keep particles from flying in his eyes — he's a dentist."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Jaleel White (left) on a 1991 episode of Family Matters

If White’s father is owed some credit for what would become Urkel’s signature specs, then his mother could perhaps get some kudos for inspiring one of the character’s other memorable features — his tight jeans.

“My mom always would keep some clothes she had planned to sell at a swap meet,” said White. “So she put me in too-little jeans on purpose and then I took a briefcase.”

White said during the panel that he showed up to the audition in full character — even declining to introduce himself with his real name — and the rest is history.

"At the last minute I decided to actually — I’d only done this twice before — but I decided to walk into the room as the character and never even introduce myself as Jaleel, “ he recalled. “I was 12. I made that choice trying to do anything I could to give myself a competitive advantage."

Growing Up Urkel, a memoir filled with stories from White's life, is now available from Simon & Schuster.

