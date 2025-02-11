Jalen Hurts Celebrates Super Bowl Win at Disney World

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts observed the tradition of celebrating a championship win at Disney World on February 10, the day after he led his team to a 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footage here shows the football player delighting guests in a parade alongside Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Minnie.

After his team won the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Hurts gave the traditional answer when asked what he was doing next. “I’m going to Disney World,” he said.

The tradition started back in 1987 with winning New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first using the phrase. Credit: @RideRover via Storyful

Please join the Magic Kingdom in a very special celebration right on the heels of Super Bowl 59.

From the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, please welcome Jalen Hurts.

