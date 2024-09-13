NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2023 Time100 Next at Second on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 776043538 ORIG FILE ID: 1755456910

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has kept his relationship with Bry Burrows mostly private, but we know now that the two are engaged to be married as of September of 2024.

As you'll see below, there's video of him celebrating a Super Bowl berth with her, which was the first sign they were together. Per Essence, "The couple shared exclusive images with ESSENCE from the day the star sportsman popped the question, including a look at the romantic backdrop for the moment."

According to People, they were both students at Alabama and she lives in Texas. Hopefully, we'll see more of them as the season goes on:

Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Jalen Hurts' fiancée? Meet Bry Burrows