Jam sessions empower special needs families through music

The Daily Beast

Balmoral Castle, nestled in the Scottish Highlands, is one of the British royal family’s most beloved retreats.Since the time of Queen Victoria, who famously lived there for the final decades of her life while she grieved her beloved Albert, it has echoed—during summer at least—to the sound of the extended royal family gathering for their vacay.This summer, however, a very different noise will emanate from its hallowed halls: the oohs and aahs of the—shudder!—common man as, for the first time ev