Jamaal Bowman becomes first member of the 'Squad' to lose 2024 primary as Democrats divide over Israel

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., became the first member of the progressive group of House lawmakers known as “the squad” to lose a primary challenge in the 2024 cycle on Tuesday night, after suffering a bruising defeat to a more moderate Democratic candidate in his Bronx-area district.

Bowman, 48, lost to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, 70, in a high-profile contest that largely hinged on the two Democratic candidates' opposing views about the Israel-Hamas War.

A second-term representative and former public middle school principal, Bowman has been a vocal critic of Israel’s handling of the war and the Biden administration’s continued support for aid to the country. He has accused Israeli officials of committing genocide and was an early proponent of a cease-fire in the war.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group that supports Republican and Democratic candidates, spent millions against Bowman in the race, including giving more than $1.5 million in donations to Latimer’s campaign.

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in Valhalla, New York on May 10, 2023.

At a rally just days before the election, Bowman suggested his supporters would show AIPAC “the power” of the South Bronx. His district mostly spans the North Bronx, Yonkers and portions of Westchester County.

Throughout the primary race, Latimer and other Bowman critics also slammed the progressive Democrat for a series of controversial comments and incidents, including a moment on Capitol Hill last year when he pulled a fire alarm in a House office building, prompting an emergency evacuation.

Bowman said at the time that he did so because he “did not want to miss the votes to keep the government funded.” The congressman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, paid a $1,000 fine and served three months of probation, while the House censured the New York lawmaker.

The future of 'the squad'

Bowman’s defeat marks a loss for the squad, the handful of progressive lawmakers who first came to prominence during former President Donald Trump's term in office. In April, fellow squad member Rep. Summer Lee, D-PA, fended off a challenge in her Pittsburgh-area district from a moderate candidate who criticized her opposition to providing additional U.S. military aid for Israel.

AIPAC contributed to efforts against Lee during the 2022 midterms but stayed out of her race this year. And unlike Bowman, Lee received support from prominent establishment Democrats, including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., one of the most pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, and President Joe Biden. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., similarly beat a primary challengers in the spring who voiced greater support for Israel.

But at least one other member of the tight-knit group faces a difficult race ahead this year in which AIPAC's donations could play a role.

Second-term progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., will face St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell in a primary on Aug. 6. AIPAC has donated more than $630,000 to Bell’s campaign. The limited polling available in the race showed Bell with a 20-point lead over Bush ahead of the Missouri election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jamaal Bowman's primary loss marks first 2024 defeat for the 'squad'